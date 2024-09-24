Suspected bully punches Qihua primary school pupil repeatedly for 4 minutes, police investigations ongoing

Qihua primary school pupil punched repeatedly by suspected bully

In a disturbing video shared on messaging platform Telegram, a suspected bully was filmed punching a Qihua primary school student several times.

A 43-second clip of the video was first posted last Friday (20 Sept), before a longer four-minute version was shared on Monday (23 Sept).

The victim in the video studies at Qihua Primary School.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the school is aware of the incident.

They have extended counselling to the affected pupils and are working with the parents to ensure their well-being.

Speaking to MS News, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Repeatedly punched in the gut

The video started with the bully cornering the boy in what appeared to be a stairwell and landing a heavy punch to his gut.

The boy immediately doubled over in pain, clutching his stomach and sliding down against the wall.

In the background, a suspected accomplice chanted “Again, again, again”.

The bully dragged the boy back up on his feet, before delivering another devastating flurry of punches to his torso.

The abuse went on for the entire four minutes of the video.

The bully also ordered the boy to put down his arms and stop guarding his stomach.

Multiple voices can be heard in the background, suggesting the presence of an onlooking crowd.

Boy begged bully to stop

The boy cried out “Sorry, I won’t do it again, please” several times throughout the video.

At one point, another person asked the boy to remove his pants.

When he refused, the bully sent more forceful punches to his stomach.

One of the bullies alleged in the video that the boy had said something about someone’s mother.

“Don’t you also have a mother?” the bully questioned.

As investigations are ongoing, it is unclear what caused the incident.

