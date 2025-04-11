M’sian man arrested after robbing S$275K worth of gold in Thailand, linked to 10 murders back home

Malaysian man arrested over armed gold shop robbery in southern Thailand

A Malaysian man has been arrested by Thai police in connection with an armed robbery at a goldsmith’s shop in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, where he made off with an estimated 7 million baht (S$275,000) worth of gold jewellery.

Footage shared on X shows the suspect — masked, dressed in dark clothing, and carrying a satchel — entering the shop on Tuesday (8 April).

He can be seen gesturing aggressively at staff, apparently demanding the gold displayed at the back of the store.

Frightened employees flee as the robbery unfolds.

At one point, the man wedges a chair in the doorway to prevent the automatic door from closing, then proceeds to loot the display panel.

Despite one staff member appearing to plead with him, the suspect continues calmly filling his bag with gold necklaces before walking out.

Arrested after being turned away from daughter’s home

According to the Bangkok Post, the robbery took place at the Thai Udom 2 gold shop on Montri Road at around 11.55am.

The suspect, later identified as 61-year-old Yee Boon Long, fled with 2.1kg of gold jewellery before abandoning his getaway motorcycle just 300m from the scene.

He was eventually arrested on Wednesday (9 April) at the Southern Bus Terminal in Bangkok.

Yee had been preparing to flee after being turned away from his daughter’s home in Nonthaburi province.

Police believe she recognised him from news reports and refused to let him in.

He now faces charges of robbery and carrying a weapon in a public space. He remains in police custody for further questioning.

Linked to gold robbery & multiple murders in Malaysia

Provincial Police Region 9 commissioner, Pol Lt Gen Piyawat Chalermsri, said the suspect had been using multiple aliases and has an extensive criminal record.

In Thailand, he was known as Anucha Sae Yor.

Thai police discovered that Yee was also behind a gold shop robbery in Butterworth, Malaysia around 20 years ago, in which he allegedly escaped with gold worth 50 million baht (S$1.96 million).

Kwong Wah Daily reported that Yee is believed to have worked as a professional hitman in Malaysia and is suspected of killing at least 10 people.

He reportedly lived a life of crime for years before fleeing to Thailand about a decade ago to evade capture.

Thai outlet Naewna reported that on 22 Nov 2014, Yee allegedly shot and killed two Thai brothers in Ko Yo, Songkhla City after they insulted his parents.

In January 2017, he was arrested for another gold shop robbery in Hat Yai and jailed.

He was released from prison on 22 Sept 2023 and deported to Malaysia shortly afterwards — though how he re-entered Thailand remains unclear.

