University of Tokyo announces new department with all classes in English, applications open fall 2026

University of Tokyo to launch first new department in 70 years, with all-English curriculum

The University of Tokyo has announced the establishment of a new department — its first in approximately 70 years — offering all courses in English.

According to the university’s official website, applications for the new UTokyo College of Design will open in autumn 2026, with classes set to begin in autumn 2027.

Aims to admit 100 students annually

As reported by Kyodo News, the department aims to admit 100 students annually, half of whom will be international students.

The five-year programme comprises four years of undergraduate study and one year of postgraduate education, with a wide range of electives covering topics such as biodiversity and climate change.

To encourage cross-cultural exchange, all first-year students will live in university dormitories.

The academic year will begin in September, marking a significant shift from the university’s traditional April start date for its other departments.

Further information, including details on the admissions process and English language proficiency requirements, will be announced at a later date.

Japan remains a top destination for Singaporeans

Japan continues to be a popular vacation spot for Singaporeans.

In 2024, a record 691,100 Singaporeans visited the country, according to The Straits Times.

For young Singaporeans enamoured with the Land of the Rising Sun, the University of Tokyo’s new English-language department presents a unique educational opportunity.

As one of the country’s most prestigious institutions, the University of Tokyo consistently attracts top talent.

Each year, many students choose to take a gap year to reattempt the national entrance exams, hoping for a chance to secure a place.

The university is ranked 28th globally by Times Higher Education.

