NUS remains at 8th in QS World University Rankings, NTU climbs 11 spots on list

NUS ranked 8th in QS World University Rankings with MIT topping list

In the latest edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, the National University of Singapore (NUS) has emerged eighth.

Meanwhile, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) climbed 11 spots to be 15th in the ranking, up from 26th last year.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) topped the list, while the Imperial College London and the University of Oxford made the rest of the top 3.

The QS World University Rankings for 2025 were announced on Tuesday (4 June), with its latest edition described as its largest ever.

The ranking included over 1,500 universities across 105 higher education systems.

The US was its most represented territory with 197 institutions making it to the rankings, followed by the UK with 90 and China with 71.

The ranking assessed each institution on a number of factors, including its academic reputation, employment outcomes and employer reputation.

NUS continued to be in the top 10 of the ranking, remaining at eighth with an overall score of 93.7.

The university also attained perfect scores for employment outcomes and its international faculty ratio.

Meanwhile, it fared the worst in faculty student ratio with a score of 68.8.

NTU secures 15th spot

MIT also continued to hold onto the top spot from the year before, while the Imperial College London and the University of Oxford clinched the second and third spots respectively.

Meanwhile, NTU secured the 15th spot on the list, up from being ranked 26th for the 2024 ranking.

It received an overall score of 88.4 with the highest ratings in international faculty ratio and sustainability.

It was thus able to re-enter the top 20 on the ranking for the first time since 2022, during which year it was 12th.

As for the Singapore Management University (SMU) and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), the institutions were in the 585th and 440th position respectively.

