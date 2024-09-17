Viral Bukit View Secondary School bullying incident happened in Oct 2023, police investigating

Bukit View Secondary School student kicks bullying victim to the ground

Earlier this week, a video surfaced of a Bukit View Secondary School (BVSS) bullying incident. It went viral on TikTok before being deleted.

The video showed six students in BVSS’s blue and white polo T-shirt at what appeared to be an HDB void deck.

Four of the students were seen surrounding one of their smaller schoolmates — they appeared to be verbally abusing him and laughing loudly.

As the victim tried to walk off, one of the students kicked him forcefully from the back.

The kick sent the victim flying forward and falling to the ground at the feet of another BVSS student, a short distance from a pillar.

The others let out a surprised exclamation while the victim began to cry out in pain.

None of the other students appeared to help the victim as the video ended. Two of them even walked away with smiles on their faces.

BVSS principal says school giving counselling to students involved

In response to Channel NewsAsia (CNA)‘s queries, the BVSS principal clarified that the incident occurred in Oct 2023.

It went unreported at the time.

The principal, Mr Singh, alleged that the school checked on the victim after the video surfaced. He said that BVSS would give counselling to the students involved and take disciplinary actions if appropriate.

Additionally, he highlighted that the school takes a serious view of the misbehaviour in the case.

The police told MS News that a police report had been lodged by the victim’s parents and that investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from sgfollowsall on Telegram.