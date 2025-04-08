‘What has changed for you?’: Redditor asks how S’poreans’ lives are different 5 years after ‘Circuit Breaker’

S’poreans share how their lives have changed since ‘Circuit Breaker’

Quietly, Singapore marked a milestone on Monday (7 April) — five years since the start of the 2020 ‘Circuit Breaker’, a measure to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

Many things have changed since then — people’s lives, jobs and the economy.

Noting the milestone, a Redditor asked Singaporeans in the r/askSingapore subreddit how their lives had changed since the ‘Circuit Breaker’.

S’porean asks how lives have changed since ‘Circuit Breaker’

In the thread, titled “Today marks 5 years since Circuit Breaker started”, the OP shared his personal journey.

He reflected on how 2020 marked the start of his working life, though he is now unemployed.

Despite this setback, he celebrated a major life win — marrying “an amazing woman” and starting a family with her.

Curious to learn how others had changed in the five years since the pandemic, he invited fellow Singaporeans to share their stories.

A twist in career path

Work was one of the biggest areas of change, with many users chiming in about their careers having experienced retrenchment.

Still, a common theme emerged — some of those who lost their jobs had since found new paths and expressed satisfaction with where they were now.

One user listed several significant life changes since 2020, starting with meeting her husband.

The next year, she left her job and found contentment in a new role.

From 2023 to now, she got married, pregnant and moved into a new apartment, and is currently juggling motherhood and her career.

Ups & downs in relationships

Of course, it wasn’t just jobs that were turned upside down. Many relationships, too, underwent major shifts over the last five years.

Netizens reflected on their lives and noted that things were “completely different” now compared with 2020.

One user wrote that she had ended a seven-year relationship in 2023 after securing a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat.

The following year, she started “navigating life as a single woman”, travelling, making new friends, learning surfing and starting therapy, noting that she was “not as lonely anymore”.

While she’s still single, she’s now focusing on her healing and not really looking for a relationship.

However, not everyone’s journey was smooth sailing.

Another user said that in 2020, she and her husband decided to separate after five years of marriage and two miscarriages.

However, the couple reconciled in 2022 and she had a “surprise” twin pregnancy in 2023. She then became “ready to fall in love again” and was “overall much happier”.

Though her life had “ups and downs”, the “overall trend was up” over the five years.

Another woman also met her current husband in 2020 as the pandemic started. She also witnessed her sister going through depression.

Things got better in 2023, when her sister got better. She then got engaged the next year and married this year, and is looking forward to living together soon.

