Redditor sparks debate by asking if there are more foreigners than locals in S’pore’s public spaces

Redditor wonders if there are more foreigners than locals in public spaces in Singapore

A Redditor sparked a lively discussion after observing what they believe to be a growing number of foreigners compared to locals in public spaces in Singapore.

In a post on r/askSingapore dated 4 April, the user wrote: “Been out and about lately and noticed that non-nationals are more commonly seen these days at malls and MRTs, etc., at times even dominate Singaporeans, especially on the weekends. Anyone else notice too or just me?”

The thread quickly gained traction, with many chiming in to share similar observations or offer their take on this supposed shift.

Netizens say the imbalance is nothing new

One commenter shared that this has been the case for a while, and it’s simply the reality of Singapore’s heavy reliance on foreign labour.

They pointed to familiar examples, like Orchard Road on weekends or eastbound MRT trains from stations like Boon Lay on public holidays.

Some joked that the original poster (OP) must not get out much — with one quipping that they’d been “in a coma for 20 years and just woke up”.

Another user noted the irony of Singaporeans questioning the rise in foreign presence while many households employ domestic helpers.

One offered a thoughtful reminder: Singaporeans’ ancestors were once foreigners too, when they first arrived.

A Redditor offered some thoughtful insights into why many foreigners are here in the first place.

They pointed out that construction workers help build our offices and BTOs, while domestic helpers care for our children and elderly.

“I think they deserve to take up space here,” the Redditor said.

Foreign healthcare staff also fill critical gaps in the local workforce.

And perhaps most significantly, we’re likely outnumbered due to our low birth rates.

