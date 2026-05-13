Man in Thailand allegedly shot while filming product review at home, neighbour arrested

Man in Thailand allegedly shot by neighbour while filming product review at home

A 24-year-old man in Thailand was injured after he was allegedly shot by a neighbour while filming an online product review at his home.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Monday (11 May) at a house in Chiang Rai’s Thoeng District.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Jeerapong, was later arrested by police while hiding in a rubber plantation about 10km from the village.

Victim was filming product review when gunshot rang out

According to Thai reports, the victim, Siwakorn, was filming a product review clip with his friend, Phuphisut, when they suddenly heard a single gunshot.

Mr Phuphisut said the shooting happened at around 5.11pm.

Moments later, Mr Siwakorn collapsed and cried out in pain, with a large amount of blood flowing from his right arm. Mr Phuphisut then rushed him to Thoeng Hospital on the back of a motorcycle.

He added that the suspect had often complained about noise from their work, including livestreams and online product reviews, but said they had tried to avoid confrontation.

Victim’s uncle says suspect had caused trouble before

Mr Siwakorn’s uncle, Thanawat, said he was sitting in the kitchen when he heard one gunshot.

When he ran out to check, he found his nephew lying beside a vehicle.

He told Thai media that villagers were familiar with the suspect’s alleged behaviour, claiming Jeerapong often shouted, caused disturbances, and picked fights with neighbours.

At times, the suspect allegedly threw branches and zinc sheets at other people’s homes.

Mr Thanawat also disputed claims that Mr Siwakorn’s livestreams were disruptive, saying his nephew did not make noise to the extent alleged and was a helpful member of the community.

Suspect surrenders due to evidence found in his house

Police later tracked down Jeerapong and found him hiding in a rubber plantation about 10km away from the village.

He denied involvement in the shooting, claiming he had been tapping rubber on a hill at the time and had not heard any gunshots. He also insisted that he had no conflict with the neighbouring household.

However, police later searched the area behind his house and found parts of a homemade Thai long-barrel cap gun and a shoulder bag hidden behind a chicken coop near the fence of the victim’s home.

According to reports, the items appeared to have been hidden there recently.

Village head says suspect was considered dangerous by locals

The village head of Ban Thung Charoen told Thai media that Jeerapong had been removed from the village membership list more than eight years ago due to behaviour allegedly linked to drugs.

He reportedly later left to work in another province and only returned to the area about six or seven months ago.

Since returning, the village head claimed Jeerapong had caused trouble for residents, challenged local officials, fired guns into the air, and insulted neighbours.

He said villagers considered Jeerapong a dangerous person in the community.

Victim says suspect had shouted at him before

Speaking to Thai media from hospital via video call, Mr Siwakorn said he did not feel pain immediately after being shot, but felt a burning sensation in his chest.

It was only after seeing a large amount of blood that he realised he had been shot.

He also claimed that Jeerapong had previously shouted insults across the fence and thrown stones at his house several times.

Mr Siwakorn said he wanted authorities to pursue the case fully, adding that residents in the area would likely feel unsafe if the suspect were allowed to continue living there.

Police are preparing to charge Jeerapong with attempted murder and possession of a firearm without permission.

He was taken into custody for further legal proceedings.

Also read: Man in Thailand fatally shoots neighbour after he complains about noise from late-night gatherings



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Featured image adapted from AmarinTV on YouTube and Daily News.