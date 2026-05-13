Customer allegedly finds piece of plastic inside bread purchased from AMK Hub BreadTalk

Customer seeks refund after allegedly finding plastic inside BreadTalk bread bought at AMK Hub

A customer is seeking a refund after allegedly discovering a piece of plastic inside a bread bought from a BreadTalk outlet at Ang Mo Kio Hub.

Customer allegedly finds plastic inside bread

In a post shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 9 May, the customer claimed they found a foreign object while eating the bread halfway.

The Original Poster (OP) also uploaded several photos and a video showing what appeared to be a thin strip of plastic inside the bun.

“Bought this bread at BreadTalk outlet at AMK Hub, found plastic when eating halfway,” the caption read.

“Email BreadTalk but no reply, can I get a refund?” the OP asked.

The post did not specify the type of bread purchased, but the images showed a partially eaten bun topped with assorted nuts.

Netizens ask OP to demand compensation

The post has since drawn attention from netizens, with some advising the OP to escalate the matter to the relevant authorities.

One netizen advised the OP to report the matter to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and to not pull out the plastic, keeping the bread intact.

A Facebook user said the OP should seek compensation instead of just asking for a refund.

Another commenter was shocked by the incident, wondering how the bakery could have been “so careless”.

BreadTalk reaches out to offer assistance

In the comments, BreadTalk Singapore also reached out to the OP to offer their assistance on the matter.

MS News has reached out to the OP and BreadTalk for more information and comment.

Also read: Cleaner uses broom on bread shelves at Eastpoint Mall BreadTalk, netizens horrified

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.