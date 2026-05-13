Earn up to S$110 worth of Trip Coins with successful check-ins at 28 S’pore spots till 31 May

Trip.com invites users to check in at 28 top Singapore spots, with 300 Trip Coins per approved submission

Singapore may be small, but it’s packed with iconic spots loved by both travellers and locals. And when travel rewards are involved, there’s even more reason to get out and explore.

This month, Trip.com users can check in at 28 attractions, landmarks, and dining establishments across the Lion City to earn Trip Coins, which can be used to offset future purchases on the platform.

The new experience is part of Trip.com Group’s first interactive online-to-offline Trip.Best travel experience, which brings physical check-in stations to selected locations around the island.

Earn up to 300 Trip Coins per successful check-in

Visiting these spots is already a fun way to rediscover Singapore, but what makes it even better is that your day out could earn you travel rewards for your next getaway.

Users can receive up to 300 Trip Coins per successful check-in at designated stations.

Since 1 Trip Coin is worth US$0.01, that works out to US$3 (about S$3.80) per approved check-in.

With 28 check-in spots available, users who successfully complete and receive approval for all check-ins could potentially earn up to 8,400 Trip Coins, worth US$84 (around S$110).

In other words, your next local day out could help shave a little off your next hotel stay, flight, attraction ticket, or travel booking on Trip.com. Not bad for simply showing up, snapping a photo, and sharing your experience.

Just take note that the promotion runs only till 31 May 2026, so you’ll want to start planning your check-in route soon, especially if you’re aiming to cover as many spots as possible.

Also, while it is possible to earn up to 300 Trip Coins from each of the 28 check-ins, MS News understands that each user can only earn Trip Coins from a maximum of 10 check-ins per day.

Choose from four curated routes around Singapore

The check-in experience is divided into four routes, with each route featuring up to eight check-in stations.

These include familiar crowd favourites such as the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, and Jewel Changi Airport, as well as Trip.Best-listed attractions such as Universal Studios Singapore, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Oceanarium, National Museum of Singapore, and National Gallery Singapore.

Foodies aren’t left out either, with dining spots such as Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, Jumbo Seafood, and Ya Kun Kaya Toast also part of the line-up.

Speaking to MS News, Trip.com Group Product Director Sam Xiong shared that the 28 checkpoints were chosen based on a mix of data and real traveller preferences, rather than a single criterion.

The idea is to give both locals and visitors a well-rounded way to experience Singapore, covering everything from must-visit attractions and local food to family-friendly activities.

How to start earning Trip Coins

To take part, users will need to download the Trip.com app, create an account, and ensure that their app location is set to Singapore. Then, follow these steps:

Tap the “Trip.Best” icon, followed by “Best Trip in Singapore” Tap “Claim Status” to become an Invited Reviewer Choose a preferred route: Novelty, Family, Gourmet, or Classic Follow the guidelines and check in at designated stations to earn rewards

There’s also a chance to win a Singapore hotel stay worth S$300 if you achieve “Top 5 Reviewers” status by 31 May.

Take note of the photo and caption requirements

Before heading down, users should note that submission requirements differ across the routes, so it’s best to follow the promotion rules closely to increase their chances of success.

For the Novelty route, users are required to submit a photo that includes both themselves and the official installation. For hotels, the photo only needs to show the user.

As for the other three routes, users only need to submit a photo of the official translucent card with the scenery. The cards are available at designated spots along the route.

Captions should be around 20 characters and express the user’s feelings. But if you’re wondering whether every entry needs to sound like a glowing five-star love letter, the answer is no.

According to Mr Xiong, submissions are assessed through both machine and human checks. The aim is to ensure that each entry is useful, factual, and helpful for travellers, rather than simply positive or negative.

He added that users should base their comments on real experiences. For example, they should not claim that a place is amazing if they did not actually visit it. At the same time, they should avoid sharing inaccurate information based on emotion.

Approvals may take up to a couple of days, though some entries could be approved within a day, depending on the verification process.

Users should also check their photo and caption carefully before submitting, as only one submission is currently allowed per check-in.

If an entry is rejected, they will not be able to submit a new photo and caption for the same check-in.

Checkpoints help make visits more seamless

Singapore is the first country to roll out these check-in stations, ahead of Trip.com Group’s plans to bring the experience to Thailand, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea by the end of 2026.

Trip.com Group Singapore Marketing Manager Rui Zhi Ong said Singapore was chosen for its strategic location in Southeast Asia, accessibility, digitally savvy travellers, mix of international and local tourists, and the fact that Trip.com’s headquarters is based here.

Beyond helping Trip.com test the concept, the check-in stations are also meant to make visits easier and more seamless.

Jean Choi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Mandai Wildlife Group, said this would be especially useful for travellers with only a few days in town, as recommended stops and real user experiences can help them spend less time planning.

For locals, the check-in stations can also lend a fresh eye to familiar spots, guiding them to photo points, animal exhibits, and other highlights along the way.

Trip.com is also open to hearing from users what other Singapore spots deserve to be part of the experience.

Edmund Ong, General Manager of Trip.com Singapore, said the brand listens closely to users across social media, on-ground interactions, and customer service channels.

“Data includes customer feedback, especially the tougher comments,” he shared with a laugh. “I love to read that because it improves the overall experience that I can give to my customers.”

For more information, visit the Trip.com website.

Also read: 1 in 3 Changi Airport passengers are layover travellers, free S’pore tours among transit experiences

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Featured image adapted from @trip.best_official on Instagram.