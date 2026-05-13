‘We worried every single day’: Couple rescues newborn kitten left alone at carpark in M’sia

Malaysian couple adopts frail kitten found at basement carpark

A Malaysian couple has melted hearts online after sharing their kitten’s rescue story.

Months ago, they found the frail, two-week-old kitten alone in a basement carpark.

Although unsure whether she would make it, they still decided to painstakingly nurse her back to health.

Couple rescues kitten instead of turning a blind eye

In a TikTok video posted on 11 May, the couple recounted the moment they stumbled upon the kitten, which they described as “so small and fragile”.

At the time, her eyes were not fully open and she could barely walk.

With no sign of the kitten’s mother, the couple eventually decided that they couldn’t walk away.

They brought the kitten to a veterinarian, and quickly had to learn how to care for a newborn feline.

This meant round-the-clock feeding, as well as helping the kitten “pee and poop”.

Even in the middle of the night, the couple made sure that the kitten was well-looked after.

Worried about kitten ‘every single day’

The couple worried constantly about whether she might choke on milk or fail to survive the night, as she struggled to keep herself warm.

Despite the odds, the kitten slowly started to improve. Over time, she got stronger, opened her eyes, and learned how to walk.

Soon after, the kitten started to play and climb on her own. Now in the pink of health, she even has a name: Hana.

Couple will not hesitate to do it again

The Original Poster (OP), personal trainer Jeremiah Lung, told MS News that he and his girlfriend, Juu Yenn, found Hana at 1 Utama’s basement carpark on 12 Oct 2025 at about 7pm.

On that fateful day, Mr Lung recalled that his initial thought was to place the kitten at a safer spot.

However, his girlfriend wanted to bring it to a vet instead.

“My thought was if we bring it to the vet, it’s impossible they’ll keep it,” he said.

When the couple heard that young kittens struggle to survive without their mothers, they decided to take up the responsibility of caring for it.

Mr Lung shared that this was the first kitten they have ever rescued, but will not hesitate to do so again if they “ever cross paths with another stray”.

Netizens touched by couple’s kindness

The couple has since attracted the attention of netizens, many of whom praised them for their compassion and dedication in giving Hana, now seven months old, a second chance at life.

One commenter called the couple “my people” and acknowledged that the “world ain’t that bad”.

Another TikTok user felt that the couple was “amazing” for being able to care for the “very tiny” newborn kitten.

Also read: Yishun residents band together to rescue kitten stuck in drain, call plumber for help

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Featured image adapted from @hana.themeow on TikTok.