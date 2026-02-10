Yishun residents band together to rescue kitten stuck in drain, call plumber for help

Yishun residents rescue kitten stuck in drain with plumber’s help

A heartwarming rescue unfolded in Yishun after a kitten became trapped inside a drain, prompting residents to spring into action and call in a plumber to save the distressed animal.

Kitten crawls into drain, can’t find way out

The incident was shared on TikTok by user @xllyciqx on 29 Jan, showing concerned neighbours gathering after the kitten had crawled into the drain earlier that morning and got stuck.

According to the video’s caption, the kitten had entered the drain but did not know how to get out.

@xllyciqx yishun spirit?!?! poor kitten went inside the drain and got stuck since morning because it does not know how to reverse…so people had to call a plumber to help remove the white casing. very touched how everyone tried to help the kitty and its owner ⭐️ now the kitty is safe! #cat #kitty #fyp #yishun ♬ Jelly Fish Jam – Da Fokin

In the clip, the owner and several residents could be seen gathering around the drain opening.

They were also peering inside the drain, seemingly discussing possible solutions to free the kitten.

Despite their efforts, the narrow space and solid drain casing made it difficult to reach the kitten safely.

Plumber called in to remove drain casing

Instead of giving up, the group decided to engage a plumber for professional help.

Upon arriving, the plumber assessed the situation before carefully removing the white casing covering part of the drain.

He then chipped away at the surrounding concrete to widen the opening.

The careful and time-consuming process eventually paid off, allowing safe access to the trapped kitten.

After a tense wait, the kitten was finally freed, drawing visible relief from everyone present.

The owner was seen cradling the rescued kitten in their arms, while others reached out to pet it as the video came to an end.

Netizens laud Yishun residents for pet rescue

The TikTok post has since touched many viewers, with netizens praising the Yishun residents involved.

One netizen thanked everyone involved for saving the kitten.

Another applauded the strong sense of community shown by the Yishun residents.

One TikTok user joked that there’s “finally some good news on Yishun”.

The owner of the kitten also thanked the rescuers and shared that the unremorseful kitten, Mocha, was thankful, too.

MS News has reached out to the original poster (OP) and the pet owner for more information.

Featured image adapted from @xllyciqx on TikTok.