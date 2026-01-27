Over 40 cats left behind in abandoned S’pore industrial area, funds & fosterers needed

Rescuers launch public appeal to save over 40 cats in industrial area

An urgent rescue effort is underway to save more than 40 community cats in Singapore’s north.

The strays have been left vulnerable as demolition works began in the industrial area that they call home.

Help needed to save cats from abandoned industrial area

The dire situation was flagged by MS News reader Jes Chua, who said she was alerted to the case by several community feeders.

According to Ms Chua, 21, a part-time administrative assistant, the feeders have been caring for the cats for many years.

With demolition works having started late last year, the cats now rely entirely on the feeders who drive in daily.

“The factories are already all empty, the workers have left,” shared Ms Chua, who added that the entire area is expected to be gone by the year’s end.

“There are more than forty cats, and we are trying to rescue and rehome them.”

Financial strain is mounting

The community feeders now face the uphill battle of rehoming these soon to be displaced cats.

One of the individuals, who runs a canteen in the area, has been feeding the cats daily for the past two years and is now their main caregiver.

The other two feeders began feeding the cats during the COVID-19 period, but are only able to visit occasionally.

Ms Chua told MS News that veterinary checks alone are expected to cost around S$12,000 for all the cats.

At present, the feeders are paying out of their own pockets despite not being well-off themselves, while also caring for cats in other locations.

One recent surgery for a rescue cat had already set them back by S$1,500.

Two cats rescued so far

Ms Chua has since set up social media accounts with the handle @kikaisingapore to raise awareness, and a Give.Asia fundraising campaign has also been started.

Beyond funds, fosterers are also urgently needed. Those interested can apply via the forms linked in the group’s Instagram bio.

A minimum commitment of six months is required, and while experience is not necessary, patience is key.

So far, two cats have been rescued, with another two expected to be saved in the coming week.

Priority is currently given to friendly cats, who are easier to bring in for medical checks and rehoming.

“For these cats, we don’t even need to trap them, we can just hug and go,” said Ms Chua.

“I wish that the public could step in to contribute as well.”

