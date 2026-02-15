Cleaner uses broom on bread shelves at Eastpoint Mall BreadTalk, netizens horrified

Cleaner spotted using broom to sweep shelves at Eastpoint Mall BreadTalk outlet

Shoppers were left disturbed after a cleaner was filmed using a broom to sweep the bread display shelves at a BreadTalk outlet in Eastpoint Mall, triggering concerns over food hygiene standards.

The video was posted on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Monday (9 Feb), quickly drawing backlash online.

Cleaner seen sweeping bread shelves

According to the original poster (OP), the incident took place on 9 Feb at 12.15am.

In the clip, the cleaner appears to be brushing crumbs and dust off the bread display shelves using what appears to be a floor broom.

The OP described the act as “super unhygienic and disgusting”.

In the comments, the OP added that they had reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Netizens question hygiene practices

The post sparked heated discussion, with many netizens expressing shock.

Some speculated that the broom could have been designated solely for cleaning the shelves.

Others argued that even if it were a dedicated tool, using a broom — typically associated with floor cleaning — on food display areas was inappropriate.

One commenter also pointed out that the broom could have touched the floor during storage, raising further hygiene concerns.

BreadTalk suspends cleaning vendor

In response to the viral post, BreadTalk issued a statement in the comments section.

The company said it has “suspend[ed] all work with the appointed cleaning vendor”, adding that the incident was an isolated case.

BreadTalk assured customers that strict hygiene protocols would be reinforced.

In response to queries from MS News, the company also shared that it had conducted a “thorough deep cleaning and disinfection of the outlet”. All products on display at the time of the incident were discarded as a precautionary measure.

“What was captured does not reflect BreadTalk’s standard procedures on our strict food safety and hygiene standards, and we take this matter very seriously,” the company said.

MS News has reached out to the OP for further details.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore and BreadTalk.