Hygiene concerns raised after worker outside Swee Heng returned dropped bread in delivery trays

A recent incident at a Swee Heng Bakery in Singapore has split reactions online after a video surfaced showing a worker picking up dropped bread outside the store.

While some netizens raised hygiene concerns, others defended the worker, pointing out that each baked good was packaged.

Worker picks up bread dropped outside Swee Heng Bakery

On 23 Jan, a video circulated online showing a worker behind the Swee Heng Bakery outlet in Admiralty Place.

He appeared to be a delivery worker, with stacks of green trays next to an open truck.

However, a mishap seemed to have occurred. Baked goods lay scattered on the ground next to several fallen trays.

The lone worker picked up the packaged pastries from the ground, arranging them back into their respective trays.

He then stacked the trays back on top of each other.

Some of the fallen bread had also dropped out of their packaging and onto the ground.

The worker left them for last, grouping them all together onto one tray, which he left in the truck.

As he departed with the rest of the trays, a flock of hungry birds descended on several pieces of baked goods still remaining on the ground.

Online reactions split over hygiene concerns

Several people immediately raised hygiene concerns, with one claiming that the bread would get dirty even inside the packaging.

Another commenter disagreed, saying the baked goods were “well protected” inside plastic.

They also pointed out that the worker had left the ones with damaged packaging aside.

Several netizens thus questioned why people complained in the first place.

One user praised the worker instead for arranging everything back into the trays properly despite the mishap.

Swee Heng responds to hygiene concerns

Swee Heng Bakery told MS News that they are aware of the video and take the allegation seriously.

Regarding the incident, Swee Heng Bakery stated that any potentially contaminated unpacked food items are immediately returned for proper disposal.

“Our Quality Assurance department has conducted internal training for the driver involved in this case to ensure adherence to strict food hygiene standards.”

Additionally, the logistics team have reminded and briefed all delivery personnel on proper food handling procedures.

“We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety for our customers,” the company said.

MS News has also reached out to the Singapore Food Authority (SFA) for comments.

Featured image adapted from @singapore.raw on Instagram.