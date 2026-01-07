S’pore home-based business under scrutiny for alleged food safety concerns, owner insists hair was planted in chicken

TikToker calls out home-based business after allegedly finding hair in chicken

After allegedly finding hair in chicken bought from a local home-based business, a customer called them out for poor hygiene practices.

This move incited a heated and public exchange between the customer and Sofyan Bin Nur Mohammad, who runs the fried chicken business.

While the customer shared her intent to escalate the issue to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), the home chef — who goes by the name Fyan on TikTok — maintained that the hair had been planted.

Hair allegedly found in home-made fried chicken

On Thursday (1 Jan), TikTok user Nai shared her review of Fyan’s cheesy buttermilk chicken and cereal chicken.

After scooping two pieces of chicken onto a plate, she was shocked to find two pieces of hair — one on each type of chicken.

Nai wrote that she discarded the chicken that touched the hair, but still struggled to stomach the rest of the meal.

She then explained that the hair did not match the hair types and colours of those involved in the filming, suggesting the hair came with the food.

Home chef claims it was his first hygiene complaint

In response, Fyan posted a video on Saturday (3 Jan), where he acknowledged the importance of food safety.

Agreeing that hair in food is unacceptable, the 24-year-old home chef assured that he has since strengthened hygiene controls with an additional inspection step.

He also claimed that he has never received hygiene-related complaints even after fulfilling more than 800 orders.

“One incident matters, but it matters as an isolated incident. Not a pattern, not recurring, and not representative of my standard operations,” said Fyan, defending his business.

Additionally, he believed that Nai should not have resorted to “public mockery” to enforce food safety.

Customer allegedly escalates matter to SFA

A day later, Nai shared a screenshot of a message from Fyan revealing that he had allegedly apologised to her and offered a full refund.

However, she transferred the sum back to him, stating that she did not need the refund.

She then stated that Fyan wrongly accused her of planting the hair, and that she will be reporting the incident to SFA.

To prove her point, Nai reshared the clip she took — this time, and unedited version — in addition to videos of other users questioning the business’ food safety.

Home chef insists hair had been planted

In Fyan’s latest video on Monday (5 Jan), he doubled down on the belief that the hair had been planted in the meal.

Not only did he calculate that the probability of finding the hair on the first two pieces of chicken was “one in 7.4 million”, Fyan also compared screenshots of the plate before and after Nai allegedly found the hair.

He maintained that there was no visible hair at the start of the clip.

Moreover, he pointed out that both tubs of chicken were not seen together for a large portion of the “unedited” clip, suspecting that anything could have happened behind-the-scenes.

“I’ve worked hard to build this business, so for someone to use such tactics to destroy it is totally unacceptable,” Fyan said, describing Nai’s behaviour to be “crossing the line into dishonesty”.

At the end of the video, Fyan questioned Nai’s character by bringing up her involvement in a lawsuit where she made false accusations.

In response to queries by MS News, Fyan confirmed that SFA has not reached out to him regarding the incident.

He also shared that when Nai rejected his refund, he was more certain that she had “set this whole thing up for attention”.

“I want to say that people should not easily believe whatever they see on the internet,” Fyan added.

TikTok creator asked to take down videos and apologise

Explaining that her remarks have had a significant impact on his business, Fyan requested Nai to take down both her videos.

He also asked her to issue an apology admitting that there was no hair at the beginning and that they likely belonged to someone involved in the filming, whether intentionally or not.

Fyan said that he will take the matter to court if she fails to do so.

Speaking to MS News, Fyan said that he has filed a lawsuit against Nai as of Tuesday (6 Jan).

MS News has reached out to Nai and SFA for comment.

