‘Shocking and absurd’: F&B worker calls out S’poreans treatment of service staff

F&B worker shares perspective on customer behaviour in Singapore

A Singapore-based food and beverage (F&B) worker has taken to social media to share her experiences dealing with customers, claiming that many Singaporeans have the “worst attitude”.

According to her, despite Singapore priding itself on being an educated country, there is allegedly a lack of basic respect and empathy towards service staff among some members of the public.

F&B worker shares personal experience in service industry

The Original Poster (OP) shared that she has been financially independent since the age of 18, working full-time in the F&B industry.

Throughout her stint in the service line, she has come to realise that local customers tend to lack “kindness, basic respect, or empathy” towards F&B workers.

The OP acknowledged that customers have the right to provide feedback when justified. However, the F&B worker mentioned that there have been instances in which her colleagues were scolded over “unreasonable” matters.

“For instance, giving change in the form of coins instead of notes because we genuinely run out of small notes,” she said, citing one example.

She also recounted customers getting upset about not being served first, even though they weren’t first in line.

‘Absurd’ behaviour from customers

According to the OP, there have been patrons who expect servers to clean up after their children, even when the mess was created far beyond the food establishment’s dining area.

“Complaints about waiting for more than five minutes despite there being a very long queue during peak hours and only one staff member inside handling everything,” she added.

The F&B worker described some of these reactions as “shocking and absurd”.

From her perspective, despite Singapore having one of the highest employment rates, many people are still unable to “extend basic patience or empathy” towards workers operating under stressful conditions.

Netizens in agreement with her perspective

In the comments section, the vast majority of netizens were in agreement with the OP.

A fellow F&B worker felt customers are both “rude and entitled”, adding that many tend to follow the “customer is always right” notion.

Another netizen shared their F&B work experience, noting that constant understaffing creates a different set of workplace challenges.

Others, however, felt that such struggles are just part of every workplace, as every role has its pros and cons.

MS News reached out to the OP for more information.

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Featured image adapted from reneechongruien on TikTok.