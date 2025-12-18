Malaysia Boleh! customer in AMK allegedly screamed at by staff after asking about ban mian order

Malaysia Boleh! customer upset after ‘rude’ encounter with staff at Ang Mo Kio outlet

A Singaporean netizen has shared her unhappiness after alleging that she was shouted at by service staff at a Malaysia Boleh! outlet in Ang Mo Kio, an experience she described as shocking and upsetting.

The Original Poster (OP) recounted the incident in a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on 13 Dec.

Netizen asks when meal will be ready, gets shouted at instead

According to the OP, she was having dinner at the Ang Mo Kio Hub Malaysia Boleh! outlet on 12 Dec.

She described the food court as being “not crowded”, and she had been seated near the entrance.

After paying for a dry ban mian, she was given a beeper and went off to buy other food: a popian, rojak, and two chendols.

When she returned and saw that her noodles were still not ready, she approached the stall to ask how much longer she would need to wait.

Instead of a calm response, the OP claimed the staff member replied rudely, snapping at her to “wait for the beeper to beep!”

When the OP suggested that the staff member could speak more tactfully, she was allegedly told bluntly by the staff that “that’s the way she talks”, adding that there was “no flaw” in her behaviour.

Staff allegedly raises voice and tells customer not to order ban mian

The OP said she asked again how long the wait would be, only for the staff member to respond, “almost screaming”, that it would take 14 more seconds.

The staff member allegedly added that if the OP could not wait, she should not order ban mian, accusing her of standing around and “affecting her work”.

Shocked by what she felt was an extreme reaction, the OP asked to speak to someone else and questioned whether the staff member was a worker or the boss.

She claimed the staff member replied that it was none of her business, stamped her feet, and even challenged her to take photos.

The OP said she eventually collected her food and left, with the staff member allegedly telling her to “see a doctor if she is sick” as she walked away.

Netizen questions service standards after incident

In her post, the OP questioned whether Singapore really needed F&B staff who behaved in such a manner.

Netizens responding to the post largely expressed sympathy, with one user saying that they have “boycotted” the dining chain due to its staff’s “attitude and service”.

One netizen even shared their own negative experience with the same outlet.

Malaysia Boleh! says issue addressed

In response to queries by MS News, Malaysia Boleh! said it was aware of the OP’s feedback regarding her experience at the Ang Mo Kio outlet.

The company has since contacted the OP to better understand the situation and address her concerns, with the follow-up still ongoing.

It added that it was reviewing the matter internally and that appropriate action had been taken with the staff involved.

“We will be reinforcing service standards through additional coaching and retraining to ensure a better experience for our customers,” the operator said.

“Malaysia Boleh remains committed to providing a positive dining experience.”

