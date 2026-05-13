12-year-old girl in Philippines swims nearly 6km for 5 hours to seek help after family’s boat capsizes

Girl swims nearly 6km to seek help after motorboat capsizes in the Philippines

On 6 May, a brave 12-year-old girl swam nearly six kilometres through rough waters to seek help after the motorboat she was on capsized off Culasi, Antique in the Philippines.

Cherry Ann Mateo reportedly swam for about five hours before reaching shore and alerting local officials and residents.

All four passengers survived the incident, and Cherry Ann later received recognition from the Philippine Coast Guard for her bravery.

Family was heading home from selling fish

The four passengers were believed to have been on their way home to Batbatan Island after travelling to Culasi, possibly to sell dried fish.

At around 11am, the motorboat reportedly encountered huge waves and strong winds, causing it to overturn in the waters between Mararison Island and Batbatan Island.

After the boat capsized, Cherry Ann made the decision to swim towards Batbatan Island to ask for help.

Upon reaching shore, she sought assistance from barangay officials and fisherfolk. The information was then relayed to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) in Culasi.

The MDRRMO said it received the report at around 8.30pm, after which the local government coordinated with the Philippine Coast Guard, barangay officials, and other emergency response agencies to launch a search and rescue operation.

Local fisherfolk also joined the rescue efforts, with eight motorboats from Batbatan Island taking part despite rough sea conditions.

All passengers rescued

One of the passengers, 60-year-old Dante Salvador, reportedly tried to follow Cherry Ann’s route but was carried away by strong waves towards another island.

Fortunately, he survived and was rescued later that evening.

Meanwhile, the two remaining passengers, 58-year-old Angelita Patricio and 49-year-old Rose Salvador, stayed with the overturned vessel as it drifted towards the waters of Libertad.

They were rescued shortly after midnight on 7 May.

Following the incident, the survivors underwent medical checks and received oral rehydration solution, medicine, and psychosocial support from the local government.

The motorboat was also retrieved by the Philippine Coast Guard and Maritime Police.

Coast Guard recognises Cherry Ann’s bravery

On Monday (11 May), Cherry Ann was recognised by Coast Guard District Western Visayas commander Commodore Ludovico Librilla Jr during a ceremony at the district headquarters in Lapuz, Iloilo City.

Two rescuers, Edgar Antonio and Johnny Patricio, were also recognised for their contributions to the rescue operation.

“[The Coast Guard commends] the heroism, courage, and selflessness displayed by the awardees, highlighting their actions as an inspiration to the community and a testament to the bayanihan spirit in times of emergency,” the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement.

The local government is also considering giving Cherry Ann financial assistance and a scholarship grant in recognition of her courage.

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Featured image adapted from One Western Visayas on Facebook, K5 News FM – Northern Antique on Facebook.