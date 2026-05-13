37-year-old man in S’pore makes 1,035 silent calls to police, faces jail & fine

Man charged for making over 1,035 silent calls to police hotlines

A 37-year-old man in Singapore will be charged in court for making more than 1,000 silent calls to police hotlines between 21 and 28 April.

The suspect allegedly took steps to conceal his identity, including using a foreign number for the calls and remaining silent during each one.

The police received over 1,035 of such calls during the specified period, all directed to several Neighbourhood Police Centres’ hotlines.

These calls disrupted emergency operations, and investigations quickly ensued to identify the caller.

Man arrested by officers from Woodlands Police Division

Officers conducted thorough ground investigations and successfully identified the man.

He was arrested on 11 May by officers from the Woodlands Police Division.

The man will be charged on 13 May with obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties under Section 186(1) Penal Code 1871.

He also faces a charge for transacting a SIM card under someone else’s details for criminal activity under Section 39D of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act 1906.

Faces imprisonment and fine of up to S$10,000

If convicted, he faces up to six months in prison and a fine not exceeding S$2,500 for the first charge.

Meanwhile, the second offence carries a potential sentence of three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to S$10,000.

The police have strongly condemned the disruption caused by silent calls and vowed to take firm action against offenders to protect the integrity of the police service.

Also read: Man Charged In Court For Making 31 Prank Calls To Police & SCDF For Fake Emergencies



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Featured image adapted from Job Garcia on Canva, for illustration purposes only, and MS News.