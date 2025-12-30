Man in Thailand fatally shoots neighbour after he complains about noise from late-night gatherings

Man kills neighbour who complained about noise from gatherings

On 23 Dec, Thai authorities in Phatthalung, Thailand, found a 50-year-old man lying lifeless across his motorcycle.

The assailant, a 56-year-old garbage truck driver identified as Warongkorn, had shot and killed his neighbour following a noise complaint.

The incident occurred at about 10.20pm in Tha Madua subdistrict.

Shot at close range following another argument

According to the police, Warongkorn and his next-door neighbour, Sriphrai, were not on good terms.

They have been in conflict for more than a year because Warongkorn usually held social gatherings at home and caused loud noise during the nights.

On the day of the incident, Sriphrai engaged in another argument with Warongkorn after returning home from running an errand.

As the confrontation became heated, Warongkorn subsequently grabbed his gun and shot him at close range.

Son also injured while trying to help his father

The victim’s 23-year-old son, Anek, was also shot in his right buttock while trying to help his father.

He was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the suspect and recovered a 9mm pistol believed to have been used in the shooting.

Warongkorn has been placed into custody as police investigate the case further.

Featured image adapted from MGR Online and Thairath.