Man in Thailand shoots neighbour & his 1-year-old child dead allegedly over pet bird

Man in Krabi kills neighbour & his 1-year-old child after dispute over pet myna

A dispute over a pet bird in Thailand turned fatal when a man allegedly opened fire on his neighbours, killing a father and his baby daughter.

The shooting occurred at about 11.30am on Tuesday (1 July) in Krabi Province.

Officers found the body of Mr Apiwat Manpian (name transliterated from Thai) — a 37-year-old taxi driver — lying near the entrance of his house.

The man was shot in his left arm, with the bullet exiting through his chest and piercing his heart, killing him instantly.

1-year-old daughter sustained gunshot wound to the head, wife also injured

The man’s wife and daughters also suffered gunshot wounds.

The wife, 28-year-old Ms Sudarat Busman, was struck in her right arm.

Their one-year-old daughter, Nicharin Manpian, suffered a gunshot wound to her head and was pronounced dead at the hospital, reports Thai news outlet Thairath.

The gunman, identified as 41-year-old Wiwat Sukontharat, lived directly across from the victim’s home. He fled on a motorcycle after the shooting.

Shooting caused by pet bird dispute

Initial investigations suggest that the incident stemmed from a pet hill myna that had escaped from the perpetrator’s cage a few days before.

Unaware of the myna’s owner, a resident caught the bird and sold it to Mr Apiwat.

When Wiwat discovered this, he angrily demanded the bird back, which led to a heated confrontation between the two men.

On the day of the shooting, Mr Wiwat reportedly spotted Mr Apiwat again and proceeded to retrieve a handgun before firing the weapon at point-blank range.

The suspect remains at large as of Wednesday (2 July). Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Thairath and Amarin TV on YouTube.