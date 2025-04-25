Man in Thailand shoots woman over debt in front of her 12-year-old son, takes vendor hostage

Gunman kills woman in front of her son, takes noodle vendor hostage in Thailand

A man wearing a food delivery uniform shot and killed a woman in front of her 12-year-old son over an alleged debt, before fleeing and taking a noodle vendor hostage in a dramatic standoff in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

The suspect later surrendered after police brought in his relatives to help with negotiations.

Smoothie vendor gunned down in her rental room

Police were alerted to a shooting at a rental room in the Mueang district on Thursday morning (24 April).

Officers arrived to find the body of a 42-year-old smoothie vendor, who had been shot twice — in the chest and head — in front of her 12-year-old son.

According to Thairath, the shooter wore a Line Man shirt and escaped on a blue Honda PCX motorcycle with no visible licence plate.

Same suspect takes noodle vendor hostage over unrequited feelings

Later that morning, police were alerted to a second incident — this time a hostage situation in the Sam Phran district.

The gunman had reportedly abducted a noodle vendor he was infatuated with.

Although she was already in a relationship, investigators believe the suspect had been obsessing over her for some time.

He brought her to a second-floor unit in a rental building, where he barricaded himself inside.

Standoff ends after gunman’s family intervenes

Police quickly cordoned off the area, with officers from the Special Operations Unit joining the response.

Negotiations stalled for several hours, prompting officers to bring in the suspect’s mother and aunt.

Their emotional appeals eventually persuaded him to surrender at around 11.30am.

Suspect faces multiple charges

The gunman was identified as 28-year-old Niwat Changngoen, also known as “Champ”.

Police confirmed that both the weapon and the blue Honda PCX motorcycle used during the standoff matched those from the earlier shooting.

Investigators believe the murder of the smoothie vendor was triggered by a personal debt dispute, while the hostage-taking stemmed from unreturned romantic interest.

Niwat is now facing several charges, including:

Premeditated murder

Illegal possession of a firearm

Abduction

Unlawful detention

Police are continuing to gather evidence and take witness statements.

Featured image adapted from Matichon Online.