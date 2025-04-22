17-year-old girl shot in the face after allegedly ‘staring’ at gunman in Thailand

Thai gunman shoots 17-year-old girl in the face over her alleged ‘staring’

Thai police are on the hunt for a gunman who shot a 17-year-old girl in the face after she reportedly exchanged glances with him at a mookata (Thai BBQ) restaurant in Pathum Thani Province.

According to Thai news outlet Naewna, the incident took place on Sunday (20 April), when the victim, Tangmo (name transliterated from Thai), was at the restaurant with a group of friends.

There, they noticed a strange man, believed to be around 20 years old and with tattoos on both legs and dressed in a black t-shirt and shorts. He silently stared at them throughout their meal.

No words were exchanged, but tension hung in the air.

Victim shot in forehead

After the group left the restaurant, they reportedly exchanged glances once more with the man while leaving on their motorcycles.

The suspect, also on a motorcycle, tailed the group before suddenly pulling out a firearm and opening fire, discharging three to four shots.

One of the bullets struck Tangmo squarely in the forehead, causing her to collapse onto the road.

The assailant reportedly circled back briefly, seemingly to survey the damage, before speeding off in the direction of the restaurant.

A good Samaritan later rushed Tangmo to a nearby hospital. However, despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries at around 7am the following morning.

A 52-year-old eyewitness, Mr Chatree, said he initially thought the gunshots were the sound of a motorbike accident around 8.45pm.

He stepped outside and found Tangmo lying face down on the road.

Her distressed friends soon returned to the scene and told him she had been shot in the head.

He immediately alerted the police. A passing pickup truck driver then stopped to help and transported her to the hospital.

Authorities working to apprehend perpetrator

Police Colonel Kantaphon Wanna (name transliterated from Thai), Superintendent of Khu Khot Police Station, said investigators have already secured leads on the gunman’s identity and are probing whether the suspect acted alone.

CCTV footage from the restaurant, the shooting scene, and the surrounding areas is currently being reviewed to trace the suspect’s movements.

Authorities have pledged to expedite the investigation and bring the perpetrator to justice.

Tangmo’s body has since been sent to the forensic department at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for an autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death.

