Man in Thailand shoots friend in testicles over S$6 debt, charged with attempted murder

Man shoots friend in testicles after demanding repayment of S$6 debt

A 29-year-old man in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand was critically injured after being shot in the testicles by his friend during a dispute over a 150 baht (S$6) debt on Wednesday (26 March).

According to initial investigations, the victim, identified as “Anan”, had been trying to collect the debt from his friend, 30-year-old “Ratchanon”.

Tensions had been building between the two due to the debt, which led to the violent confrontation.

Fired 6 shots at friend after argument in bathroom

The situation escalated when Anan discovered Ratchanon hiding in the bathroom of his home.

Anan, already frustrated over the unpaid money, confronted Ratchanon, leading to a heated argument and a physical altercation.

During the confrontation, Ratchanon pulled out a .38-calibre revolver and fired six shots at Anan, one of which struck him in the testicles, causing severe injury.

Anan was initially rushed to Noppitum Hospital and later transferred to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital for further treatment.

Ratchanon fled the scene immediately after the shooting. However, police later located him hiding in a thicket behind a house in the same area.

He was arrested and the weapon used in the shooting, along with the clothes he wore during the incident, were seized as evidence.

Suspect regrets his actions, says he never intended to harm his friend

Ratchanon confessed to the crime, explaining that the shooting happened after a prolonged dispute over the 150 baht debt.

He explained that he had often visited Anan’s house in the past and had simply gone into the bathroom to wash his hands when the argument escalated.

Expressing deep regret, Ratchanon stated that he never meant to harm his friend and apologised for his actions.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case, and Ratchanon has been charged with attempted murder and other related offences.

The incident has shocked the local community, especially since the two men had previously been close friends.

Featured image adapted from Workpoint News.