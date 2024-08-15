Father in Thailand shoots son for publicly criticising his sister over debt, gets shot back

Father fires at son for criticising his sister on social media about debt

At around 4pm on Wednesday (14 Aug), Khon Kaen police were alerted to a shooting incident at a pawn shop in the city.

Upon receiving the report, officers including Pol. Col. Yosawat Kaewsibtanyach (name transliterated from Thai) headed to the scene to investigate.

When the officers arrived at the shop, they found an injured 53-year-old man named Chalao, who was shot in the left leg by his 32-year-old son, Pawinyo, who had fled the scene.

They also found 9mm cartridges on the ground and recovered a 9mm pistol used by the victim.

The victim was subsequently conveyed to Khon Kaen Hospital, reported Thairath.

Man shoots son after con criticises sister on social media

Investigations revealed that the incident stemmed from a dispute over a long-standing debt.

The police reported that Pawinyo’s sister had borrowed one million baht (S$37,500) from him, but despite his repeated demands for repayment, she refused to return the money.

Pawinyo, who owned the pawn shop where the shooting took place, posted the issue on social media, naming and shaming his sister.

When their father Chalao saw the post, he ordered Pawinyo to delete it.

However, the son refused to do as told, making Chalao angry. The father reportedly threatened the son, saying that he “will get what he deserved”.

Knowing his father had a temper and was armed, Pawinyo anticipated that his father would soon confront him with a gun, so he armed himself as well.

While Pawinyo was drinking with his friend in front of his shop, his father arrived in a vehicle and fired at him but missed.

In response, Pawinyo, who had been ready for the attack, shot back at his father, hitting the old man on the left leg before escaping in his car.

Later, at 6pm on the same day, Pawinyo reportedly turned himself in, bringing along the pistol used in the incident.

Featured image adapted from Thairath.