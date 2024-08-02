Husband in Thailand shoots man 9 times for flirting with wife

Husband kills man flirting with wife by firing 9 shots at him

On Wednesday (31 July), a man in Thailand stunned bystanders by killing another man in plain sight.

A jealous noodle stall owner by the name of Es had driven his pickup truck to his rival’s home that day and began hurling insults at him. The latter, by the name of Theera, was accused of flirting with his wife, reported Channel 8.

Both subsequently started a fight behind the truck, with Theera’s relatives intervening and trying to break it up.

Unexpectedly, Es reportedly pulled out a 9mm pistol and shot Theera three times, shocking relatives who screamed and ran away.

After being shot, Theera fell to the ground near the vehicle. Es supposedly fired another six shots at him before getting into his truck.

CCTV footage at a nearby establishment captured the moments after the incident occurred, showing some people rushing to help the victim after he fell to the ground.

However, they were seen scrambling away after Es supposedly fired more rounds from his truck before he fled.

A pregnant woman who rushed to check on Theera was injured after being startled by the gunshots. She had tripped and fallen in her haste to escape, hitting her stomach on the ground.

Both victims were transported to Nakhon Pathom Hospital, where Theera was pronounced dead later.

The incident happened in Mueang Nakhon Pathom District in Nakhon Pathom, a central city in Thailand.

Victim allegedly flirted with gunman’s wife

Channel 8 reported that Es and his wife ran a noodle stall in the district.

According to the news outlet, many customers enjoyed chatting with his wife as she was attractive and had a friendly demeanour.

However, Theera allegedly flirted with Es’s wife when he came to the stall, which enraged Es.

They then engaged in a heated argument on Facebook before it escalated into the deadly confrontation.

The police reportedly found the pickup truck the offender used to escape, which was abandoned near the irrigation canal.

However, Es was suspected to have escaped to a nearby province with the help of his friend.

Although he had informed the police that he would turn himself in, he failed to show up.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Lone Terminal 21 Mall Gunman Shoots 21 Victims Dead & Livestreams Tragic Incident On Facebook

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Channel 8 on X and Matichon.