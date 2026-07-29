Student in Thailand causes scare after sharing AI-generated image of crocodile inside his flooded school

AI-generated image of crocodile inside flooded Thai school causes scare

Earlier this week, a student in Thailand caused panic after sharing an image of a crocodile swimming inside a flooded school campus.

The image was created using artificial intelligence (AI).

Concerned residents in Chonburi province called on authorities after the image went viral online.

According to the Bangkok Post, the high school junior apologised and said he did not expect the photo to get shared outside of a private chat group.

Flooding caused school to shut down

On 23 July, a school in Chonburi province switched to online learning after heavy rains overnight caused flooding.

As residents kept track of the flood via social media, a photo depicting a crocodile swimming in water began circulating.

Residents quickly reported it to authorities, who dispatched officials to investigate.

The area was cordoned off as around 10 officials spent 30 minutes searching the nearby area. No traces of the reptile were found.

Photo traced to student

Subsequent investigation eventually revealed that the image was shared by a student.

He apologised for the scare and admitted that he had used AI to add a crocodile to a real photo that had been taken. He explained that the image was shared as a joke between his friends and he did not expect it to go viral on social media.

After confirming that the area was crocodile-free, authorities urged the public to be wary and verify information before sharing it online because it may cause undue concern and waste resources on non-existent issues.

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