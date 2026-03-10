‘AI slop’: Posts claiming S’pore installed algae panels along roads to clean air mocked by netizens

Featured Latest News Singapore Viral

We're pretty sure we would have noticed these futuristic devices by now.

By - 10 Mar 2026, 5:02 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Social media posts falsely claiming Singapore uses ‘vertical algae panels’ on roads to clean air go viral

Recently, a social media post claiming that Singapore had installed “vertical panels filled with living algae” along major roads to improve air quality began circulating online.

Singaporeans were understandably surprised by the idea of these futuristic devices, considering none of them had actually seen a single one in real life.

vertical algae panels

Source: Fact Fuel on Facebook

Netizens quickly began mocking the post, which appeared to rely heavily on AI-generated images.

Facebook post claims algae panels already installed on Singapore highways

On Sunday (8 March), Fact Fuel, a Facebook page apparently dedicated to posting questionably authentic technology content, shared a post about Singapore.

It claimed that a new form of green infrastructure had already been installed in road dividers along “some busy highways”.

According to the post, the structures took the form of vertical panels containing living algae.

“These transparent structures contain water and fast-growing microalgae that naturally absorb carbon dioxide and other pollutants,” the post claimed.

However, the image included a telltale sign of generative AI: the opposite side of the road divider appeared oddly overlaid on the algae tanks.

Source: Fact Fuel on Facebook

Singaporeans deny existence of vertical algae panels

Fact Fuel went on to ‘explain’ that the algae would act like a natural air filter, converting carbon dioxide into oxygen while being placed in areas with heavy vehicle emissions.

Because the panels supposedly “grow vertically”, the post added, they require minimal space, making them ideal for dense cities like Singapore.

It also claimed the algae biomass could be harvested and reused for bioenergy.

Despite the questionable premise, the post went viral, racking up more than 2,000 likes.

Singapore residents quickly filled the comments with confusion, saying they had never seen these panels anywhere in the country.

Source: Facebook

Before long, confusion gave way to mockery.

One commenter joked that the algae panels were indeed real, and that you could even spot the Hulk, the Green Goblin, and Shrek living inside them.

Source: Facebook

Another netizen humorously wondered whether the National Environment Agency (NEA) would issue summonses for mosquito breeding in the open-top tanks.

Source: Facebook

AI-generated algae panels common misinformation on social media

As it turns out, Fact Fuel was not the first to circulate the claim.

Other accounts had previously shared similar posts. The Facebook page Engineering Facts, for instance, made a nearly identical claim on 18 Sept 2025, complete with em-dash-heavy captions, a common hallmark of AI-generated text.

The accompanying image also showed an even less convincing AI-generated version of the algae panels.

vertical algae panels

Source: Engineering Facts on Facebook

Later, on 5 Dec 2025, Facebook page Unbox Factory posted an AI-generated video depicting tall, thin containers of glowing green liquid supposedly lining Singapore’s streets.

The video gained more than 3,200 likes.

In one particularly obvious glitch, an AI-generated motorcycle appeared to be riding along the road divider instead of the actual road, alongside several other oddly shaped vehicles.

vertical algae panels

Source: Unbox Factory on Facebook

Reddit users say ‘AI slop’ posts meant to farm engagement online

One user on the r/Singapore subreddit also noticed the trend, pointing out that the fake algae posts had been appearing across multiple social media platforms.

Even some LinkedIn users had begun sharing them as though they were legitimate innovations.

vertical algae panels

Source: LinkedIn

Reddit users quickly dismissed the posts as “AI slop”, saying they were likely created to farm engagement.

Source: Reddit

One netizen lamented that AI-generated content had filled the internet with “made-up s***”, warning that it may soon become harder for people to tell what is real and what is not.

Source: Reddit

Also read: ‘AI this AI that’: S’poreans discuss if Govt’s push for AI is warranted or ‘just another hype train’

‘AI this AI that’: S’poreans discuss if Govt’s push for AI is warranted or ‘just another hype train’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Fact Fuel on Facebook and Engineering Facts on Facebook.

Article written by:

Ethan Oh
Ethan Oh
  • More From Author