‘AI this AI that’: S’poreans discuss if Govt’s push for AI is warranted or ‘just another hype train’

Singaporeans debate if Government’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) push is justified or overblown

A recent Reddit thread has sparked lively debate among Singaporeans over whether the Government’s strong push for artificial intelligence (AI) is truly justified — or simply the latest buzzword trend.

OP questions if AI push is warranted

The discussion began on r/askSingapore on 26 Feb, where a Redditor asked: “AI this AI that. Is the gov and corporations’ push for AI warranted or is it just another hype train?”

The Redditor who started the conversation pointed to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s recent Budget speech, which included a significant focus on AI initiatives.

This includes plans for a national AI strategy and a dedicated council to help businesses and workers become “AI-ready”.

However, the Original Poster (OP) questioned whether the emphasis might be overblown.

To them, AI often feels like “learning how to give better commands to a chatbot” rather than something requiring deep technical expertise or extensive training.

Frustrations with ChatGPT

The OP also raised concerns about how politicians and corporate leaders discuss AI, suggesting that some may be using the term loosely without fully grasping its implications.

“I’m wondering if the politicians even know what they’re talking about,” the OP said, describing parts of the parliamentary debate as “fluffy”.

They pointed to frustrations with tools such as ChatGPT, noting that it can sometimes “hallucinate” or generate inaccurate information, requiring users to verify its outputs.

The OP then asked people who understood AI’s impact on everyday life and the workplace whether it’s just a buzzword that upper management uses to sound trendy and hop on the bandwagon.

“Or are the potential implications very far reaching and it goes beyond just what the different chat bots are capable of doing at this point for us?” the OP wondered.

Netizens split on AI’s impact

The thread attracted a wide range of responses.

Some users agreed that AI is being overhyped. One netizen working in healthcare shared that they mainly use AI to “search and churn out stuff” and questioned its real-world utility.

Another commenter echoed the sentiment, saying there is “very little actual utility in real-world situations” at present.

However, others strongly defended the Government’s push.

A software engineer commented that AI is “certainly not a hype” and warned that it could eventually take over many jobs.

Another netizen said AI will “continue to progress and we need to accept that reality and not reject it”.

