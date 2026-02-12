‘Fear cannot be S’pore’s response’: PM Wong to chair new National AI Council

Budget 2026: PM Lawrence Wong to chair National AI Council

Singapore will establish a new National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Council to coordinate and drive the country’s AI strategy, Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced in his Budget 2026 statement on Thursday (12 Feb).

The council, which Mr Wong will chair, will “provide strategic direction and drive Singapore’s AI agenda”.

It will oversee the development and execution of national “AI missions” aimed at transforming key sectors of the economy.

Council to coordinate whole-of-government effort

The missions will target four areas: advanced manufacturing, connectivity, finance, and healthcare.

“These missions will drive AI-led transformation in key sectors of our economy, and push the boundaries of what is possible for Singapore and for the world,” said Mr Wong, who is also the Finance Minister.

Nationally, the country already has AI Singapore, which helps to “perform use-inspired research, grow knowledge, create tools, and develop the talent to power Singapore’s AI efforts”.

Mr Wong stressed that the four missions are not “abstract aspirations” but will come with “clear objectives and tangible outcomes”.

Delivering these goals will require agencies to “work differently”, Mr Wong said.

“Within the government, we will better align our R&D, regulatory and investment promotion efforts, so that agencies act in concert and pull in the same direction.”

He added that a coordinated national effort is necessary, and the National AI Council will provide the leadership to do so.

The council will comprise:

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong

Coordinating Minister for Social Policies and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo

Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng

Minister for National Development and Deputy Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore Chee Hong Tat

Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow

‘Fear cannot be Singapore’s response,’ says PM Wong

While acknowledging concerns about job displacement, misinformation, and ethical risks, Mr Wong said such anxieties surrounding AI must be addressed directly.

“But fear cannot be Singapore’s response,” he said. “If we allow uncertainty to paralyse us, we will fall behind in a world that is moving rapidly ahead.”

He added that Singapore will define how AI is developed and used locally, with clear rules to ensure it is applied responsibly and safely, and that its benefits are shared widely.

Rather than building the largest frontier AI models, Singapore’s edge lies in deploying AI “effectively, responsibly and at speed”, he said.

“Singapore can be a trusted hub where companies and researchers come together to develop, test and deploy impactful AI solutions, and do so faster and more coherently than many larger countries.”

Singapore firms have invested S$18.9 million in AI over past year: Study

To support businesses, a new Champions of AI programme will help firms that aim to use AI to transform their operations. Support will include enterprise transformation and workforce training.

Grants and schemes would expand to include more AI-related expenditures.

In addition, a new AI park will be set up at one-north, building on the existing Lorong AI co-working initiative at Cross Street.

“This will be a new cluster to catalyse ideas, forge collaborations, and translate AI initiatives into practical solutions for businesses and public services,” Mr Wong said.

According to Eileen Chua, Managing Director of SAP Singapore, Singapore firms have invested an average of S$18.9 million in AI over the past year, generating an average return on AI investment of 16%.

There are expectations that this could rise to 29% within two years.

She said that “this illustrates that AI is already moving beyond concept into business impact”.

“Successful end-to-end AI transformation demands clean data foundations, modern cloud architectures, redesigned workflows and workforce enablement,” added Ms Chua.

“Organisations that align these elements will not only improve productivity, but fundamentally increase resilience and responsiveness.”

