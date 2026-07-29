5.5kg of cannabis seized by CNB during 3 raids on 27 July, 3 S’poreans arrested

CNB seizes 5.5kg of cannabis from residential blocks in Ang Mo Kio & Pasir Ris

A total of 5.5kg of cannabis was seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday (27 July), as it conducted three raids across Singapore.

Three Singaporean men were also arrested for suspected drug offences, said CNB in a news release on Wednesday (29 July).

34-year-old man arrested in Ang Mo Kio

A 34-year-old man was the first to be nabbed on Monday afternoon, at a void deck of a residential block in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

He is suspected of drug trafficking offences.

He was escorted by CNB officers to his hideout, which was located at a residential unit in the next block.

A search was conducted in the unit, whereupon the following was seized:

four lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps

about 879g of cannabis

about 123g of ‘Ice’

29-year-old man arrested in Pasir Ris

Following the arrest, CNB conducted further investigations and staged a second raid on the same day.

This time, a 29-year-old man was arrested at the lift landing of a residential block in the vicinity of Pasir Ris Street 11.

Two packets of cannabis were found on his person.

He is also suspected of drug trafficking offences.

CNB seizes large haul of cannabis from Pasir Ris unit

The man was escorted to his residential unit in the same block, where more drugs were found.

Several packets of cannabis and ketamine were recovered from inside the unit, while blocks of cannabis were also found outside.

In total, about 4,641g of cannabis and 145g of ketamine were seized.

3rd man arrested in Jalan Bukit Ho Swee

The third man was arrested later in the afternoon, CNB said.

The 27-year-old, a suspected drug abuser, was nabbed at his residential unit in the vicinity of Jalan Bukit Ho Swee.

About 9g of ‘Ice’ was found after searching his unit.

S$142K worth of drugs seized

During the three raids, CNB seized a total of:

5,520g of cannabis

132g of ‘Ice’

145g of ketamine

four LSD stamps

The drugs are estimated to be worth more than S$142,000. They could potentially feed the addiction of 860 abusers for a week, CNB said.

Investigations into the suspects’ drug activities are ongoing.

Death penalty possible for trafficking more than 500g of cannabis

Cannabis is a Class A controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 (MDA).

CNB noted that trafficking in a controlled drug, offering to do so, or any act or offer in preparation for or for the purpose of trafficking, is an offence under Section 5 of the MDA.

This applies whether the offender does so on their own behalf or on somebody else’s behalf, even if that other person is overseas.

Those convicted of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

Also read: 29-year-old woman arrested after 7,144g of cannabis found in West Coast condo

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Featured image adapted from Central Narcotics Bureau.