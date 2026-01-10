29-year-old woman arrested after 7,144g of cannabis found in West Coast condo

7,144g of cannabis among S$94.9K of drug found at West Coast condo

A 29-year-old woman was arrested for suspected drug trafficking at a condominium in West Coast after drugs were found there.

The haul included 7,144g of cannabis, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a media release on Saturday (10 Jan).

CNB raids West Coast condo on 8 Jan

On 8 Jan (Thursday), CNB officers raided a condominium unit in the vicinity of West Coast Way.

During the operation, the woman refused to allow the officers to enter a room in the unit, despite their lawful orders.

They thus had to conduct forced entry into the room.

CNB sezies cannabis from West Coast condo

After searching the room, CNB seized drugs comprising about:

7,144g of cannabis

169g of ‘Ice’

9g of ketamine

30g of ‘Ecstasy’

30 Erimin-5 tablets

drug paraphernalia

The seizure is estimated to be worth more than S$94,900. It could potentially feed the addiction of 1,110 abusers for a week, CNB said.

Death penalty for trafficking more than 500g of cannabis

As cannabis is a Class A controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is an offence to traffic it, offer to do so, or be linked to any acts that prepare or are for the purpose of doing so.

This applies even if the person does it on behalf of someone else, and even if that someone else is not in Singapore.

Under Section 5 of the Act, a person may face the mandatory death penalty if found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested woman are ongoing.

Cannabis can cause brain damage

CNB had previously said that cannabis is not a harmless vegetable substance, but has an addictive and harmful nature.

The substance is capable of causing damage to the brain, and its use has been associated with serious mental health issues.

Thus, the Singapore Government’s stand on illicit drugs, including cannabis, is that they “can destroy lives, families and communities”, CNB added.

It is also an offence to consume, possess, import and export cannabis and cannabis products.

