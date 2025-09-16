American man allegedly found with vape containing cannabis-related substance at Marina One Residences unit

American faces six charges, including possession of vape device containing cannabis-related substance

An American man faces six charges after allegedly being caught with a vape device containing a cannabis-related substance.

35-year-old Harting Chitty Harold Ivan is accused of possessing the vape device at a unit in Marina One Residences, a condominium in Marina Bay, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Vape that Amercian allegedly had contained substance found in cannabis

The vape device in question contained tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis plants.

The United States (US) citizen was allegedly in possession of it at about 5.50pm on 16 April.

At around that time, he was also allegedly caught with chocolate bars containing a substance called psilocin, according to charge sheets seen by CNA.

Psilocin is a psychoactive compound found in psychedelic mushrooms.

American allegedly tried to obtain 8 more vape devices

Additionally, the man allegedly tried to obtain eight more vape devices — two of which contained Delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, classified as a Class A controlled drug in Singapore.

The other six contained tetrahydrocannabinol.

Finally, the man was also accused of consuming two substances that are markers of cannabis use: 11-Nor-delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid and 11-Nor-delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid.

Man charged with six drug-related offences

On Monday (15 Sept), the American was handed six drug-related charges relating to 16 April or around that time.

One of them is possession of a vape device containing a Class A controlled drug.

The possession or attempted possession of a vape device containing a Class A controlled drug is an offence punishable with a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

Those who consume specified drugs may face a prison sentence of from one to 10 years, a fine of S$20,000, or both.

The man has been offered bail of S$15,000, with his case to be heard again next month.

Also read: 32 suspected Kpod abusers among 232 caught for vape-related offences since 1 Sept

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.