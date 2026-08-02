Pritam Singh gets surprise 50th birthday party from Eunos residents, including football-themed cake

Pritam Singh celebrates 50th birthday with residents, says it’s his privilege to be part of the community

Last week, Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh received a touching gesture from his residents when they surprised him with a birthday party.

According to a Facebook post by Aljunied GRC, the advance 50th birthday celebration was planned by the residents, with the man himself unaware of their plans.

Pritam Singh awestruck by birthday celebration

The welcome surprise on 25 July was rolled out after the monthly Walk To Bond and Tea With Residents events.

Mr Singh, whose actual birthday was on 2 Aug, shared a Facebook video of the proceedings where he sported an awestruck expression as the celebration was announced.

He remarked that such a surprise was “very difficult” because “you cannot plan anything in advance”.

Birthday cake & card prepared for Pritam Singh

It turned out that his residents specially ordered a football-themed cake for him, topped with a cute figurine of their MP clutching a football.

He was also dressed all in red, perhaps referencing the widely known fact that he’s a fan of Manchester United.

The beautiful confection came with fetching green cupcakes topped with the Manchester United logo.

Besides the cake, Mr Singh was further surprised to receive a birthday card.

Signed by several residents, it conveyed their best wishes and words of support.

Other food was also prepared for the celebration, according to the video.

Pritam Singh pledges to do his best as MP

In a short speech, Mr Singh, who represents the Eunos division of Aljunied GRC, said it has been his privilege and honour to be part of the community.

He thanked those who arranged the celebration and the residents for welcoming him, his colleagues and friends, as their effort and support “means a lot”,

Mr Singh professed to have a “simple” style, namely:

Just help everybody. Don’t think so much about who like who, who support who… not important.

As their MP, he will “just do (his) best” — an approach that will continue going forward, he said.

He thus asked residents to reach out to him if he can be of any help whatsoever.

Finally, they sang “Happy Birthday” to him and posed for a group photo.

Also read: Jamus Lim celebrates 50th birthday with family & Sengkang volunteers, some netizens think he’s 40

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Featured image adapted from Aljunied GRC on Facebook and Pritam Singh on Facebook.