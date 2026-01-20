Jamus Lim celebrates 50th birthday with family & Sengkang volunteers, some netizens think he’s 40

Netizens wish Sengkang MP Jamus Lim a 50th birthday

Sengkang MP Jamus Lim turned 50 years old on Tuesday (20 Jan), and celebrated his birthday with his family and Sengkang volunteers.

While many netizens wished him a Happy Birthday, many were surprised to find out that he’s 50, with some thinking he was only 40.

‘Getting old is never fun’

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Dr Lim revealed that he had crossed the “threshold” of half a century.

While he disclosed that “getting old is never fun”, he noted that some had told him that he was “remarkably well-preserved” for his age.

However, the Workers’ Party MP appeared to betray a hint of weariness as he added:

Father Time has a way of wearing down on the ageing body.

Jamus Lim celebrates 50th birthday with family & friends

Dr Lim celebrated the milestone with his family and friends over the weekend, he said.

It turned out that his wife and sister had been thoughtfully arranging a surprise party for months and it worked out just as they had planned — with his loved ones surprising him.

Also present was his best friend, Kay, who flew in from the United States for the occasion.

The birthday boy said he was “very grateful” for all the work that was put in.

Jamus Lim celebrates 50th birthday with Sengkang volunteers

The next day, Dr Lim celebrated his birthday again — this time with volunteers after his weekly Meet-the-People Session (MPS) in Sengkang.

This was also a surprise party, with the volunteers preparing a cake with five candles for the MP.

Dr Lim said it was nice for them to stay back, especially since he does not always have time to catch up with them after MPS on Mondays, as he would often be occupied with residents.

Some netizens surprised that he’s 50

On Dr Lim’s post, many netizens wished him a Happy Birthday, with many surprised that he was already 50.

Some even professed to have thought that he was only 40 or younger.

They seemed to agree that he looked young for his age.

Others welcomed him to the “50s club”, wishing him 50 more years of happiness and health.

Also read: Tan Cheng Bock celebrates 85th birthday with Paul Tambyah, who pays tribute to his ‘unwavering dedication’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Jamus Lim on Facebook.