S’pore to tighten demerit points system for motorists from 2027 onwards

Changes to demerit points system effective from 1 Jan 2027

On 31 July, the Traffic Police (TP) announced that they will “tighten the demerit points regime” for Singapore Driving License holders.

Commencing from 1 Jan 2027, the tightening of Driver Improvement Points System (DIPS) is meant to enforce stricter traffic rules to deter traffic violations.

Road traffic safety has deteriorated

According to TP, road safety has deteriorated as the death toll has increased from 2024 to 2025.

The number of road fatalities increased by 5%, from 142 deaths in 2024 to 149 in 2025, reaching a 10-year high.

The number of injured persons also increased by 6.6%, from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

To reduce the risk, TP intends to complement the legislative changes to enable stronger enforcement against traffic offences tabled in Parliament recently in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Non-probationary motorists will be subjected to three key changes under the revised DIPS.

Lowered threshold for first suspension

Under the revised DIPS, if a non-probationary motorist accumulates 18 demerit points within 24 months, they will be suspended.

Instead of the current 24 demerit points, the revised suspension threshold removes the need to award more than 18 points for any offences.

Accordingly, offences that currently carry 24 demerit points will be revised to 18.

These offences include exceeding the vehicular speed limit by more than 50km/h, exceeding road speed limit by more than 50km/h, and reckless or dangerous driving.

Longer suspension periods for every suspension

Currently, there is a tiered suspension system where a driver’s first suspension is shorter than subsequent suspensions.

As the number of suspension increases, the longer the suspension period becomes.

As part of the tightening scheme, the first suspension period will increase from 12 weeks to four months. Subsequent suspensions will have longer periods.

Motorists will have only one opportunity to reduce suspension

Under the current DIPS, there are two educational intervention courses that help to improve motorists’ driving mindset and behaviour. They are the DIPS Retraining Course and the Safe Driving Course (SDC).

The DIPS Retraining Course is a 1.5-day rehabilitative programme for motorists who are suspended. Motorists who complete this course will have their suspension periods reduced.

From 1 Jan 2027, motorists will have only one opportunity at the first suspension to reduce their suspension period from four months to six weeks, upon completion of the course.

The reduced period will still be longer than under the current DIPS.

If a motorist is suspended again in the future, the DIPS retraining course and accompanying reduction are not available.

TP warns that reckless motorists will face progressively longer suspension periods to keep them off Singapore roads.

Corrective course to be discontinued from 2027

The SDC is an early corrective course that lasts 4 hours and 20 minutes.

This course is only eligible for motorists who have incurred demerit points, but have yet to reach the suspension threshold.

Currently, motorists who complete the course will have four demerit points expunged from their driving records.

Despite that, the police notes that the take-up rate of SDC from 2023 to 2025 has been low. Only 15% of those who were offered in 2024 had taken the course.

TP is concerned about the minimal impact of the course, considering the difference in re-offending rates is marginal even after the course.

Hence, TP will cease offer letters for the SDC from 1 Aug onwards. The SDC will be discontinued from 1 Jan 2027.

Furthermore, motorists who received offer letters for the SDC must complete it by 31 Dec 2026.

Lowered revocation threshold for new motorists

For new license holders, the revocation threshold will be lowered from 13 demerit points to 12 points.

From 1 Jan 2027, probationary motorists will have their license revoked if they accumulate 12 demerit points during their probation.

TP hopes the new change will shape more responsible driving behaviour at an earlier stage.

One-time adjustment of demerit points before new changes

To ensure that no motorists are brought closer to the revised suspensions or revocation thresholds because of the new changes, TP informs of a one-time adjustment of demerit points for all motorists on 1 Jan 2027.

Non-probationary and probationary motorists will have up to six demerit points and one demerit point deducted from their records respectively as of 31 Dec 2026.

When a motorist’s point balance is lower than the amount to be deducted, their balance will be set to zero. The remaining points deduction will be applied to any offences committed before 1 Jan 2027, regardless of when the Notice of Traffic Offence is issued.

However, this deduction will not apply for offences committed on or after 1 Jan 2027.

Composition sums for relevant offences are still payable and are not affected by the adjustment.

Incentives for good driving and riding behaviours remain unchanged

Despite the many changes in punishing bad motorists, TP assures that incentives for good driving and riding behaviour remain unchanged.

Motorists who did not commit any traffic offences within a 12-month period will have their previous demerit points removed from the record.

Additionally, if a motorist does not commit any traffic offences within 24 months from the end of their suspension, or from the start of a new license, their previous driving suspension(s) will be removed from the record.

Lastly, if a motorist who has no demerit points removed in at least three years, they are eligible for a Certificate of Merit. This allows a discount when renewing their motor insurance police with participating companies, subjected to their terms.

Authorities hope change will lower road fatalities and improve road safety

Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Home Affairs Sim Ann said, “With road fatalities reaching a 10-year high, it is clear that we must do more to improve road safety”.

“We hope that the revised DIPS, which lowers the threshold for suspension and revocation, will further deter motorists from unsafe driving,” she adds.

“We urge every motorist to reset their driving habits and mindset ahead of the new DIPS coming into effect on 1 Jan 2027, and also urge all road users – not just motorists – to obey traffic rules for everyone’s safety and well-being.”

Through effective enforcement and public education, the police states that they will “continue to enhance road safety for all road users”.

For more information, visit the official Singapore Police Force website.

Also read: S’pore proposes harsher penalties for dangerous driving, fines for drivers holding phones behind the wheel

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Featured image adapted from @singaporepoliceforce on Instagram and Joerg Hartmann on Pexels.