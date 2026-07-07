S’pore proposes harsher penalties for dangerous driving, fines for drivers holding phones behind the wheel

Drink-driving limits to be lowered as Singapore proposes tougher road safety laws amid rise in traffic fatalities

Singapore could soon introduce tougher road safety laws, including harsher penalties for dangerous driving, lower drink-driving limits, and new rules that make it an offence for drivers to simply hold a mobile device while their vehicle is moving.

The proposed changes were introduced in Parliament on Tuesday (7 July) through the Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, according to a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann tabled the Bill for First Reading in Parliament.

Drivers who hold phones while driving could be penalised even if they aren’t using them

One of the key proposed changes would make it an offence for motorists to hold a mobile communication device in their hand while their vehicle is in motion, regardless of whether they are making a call, texting, or using any app.

Currently, authorities must prove that a driver was operating the device before action can be taken.

Under the proposed law, simply holding a mobile phone, tablet, or smartwatch while the vehicle is moving would be enough to constitute an offence.

MHA said holding a mobile device while driving is dangerous, as it makes drivers less likely to stay focused on the road.

The change would also allow the Traffic Police to enforce the offence using cameras, or based on photographic and video evidence submitted by members of the public.

Mounted devices will still be allowed, and drivers may continue to hold their devices when their vehicles are stationary.

Penalties for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt to increase

The Bill also proposes tougher penalties for dangerous driving offences, especially in cases that result in grievous hurt.

Under the proposed changes, the maximum jail term for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt would increase from five years to seven years for first-time offenders.

For repeat offenders, the maximum jail term would go up from 10 years to 13 years.

MHA said some forms of grievous hurt can have “profound and catastrophic consequences”, including traumatic brain injuries that may leave victims permanently bedbound.

The Bill will also introduce a new offence of purposeful endangerment using a vehicle.

This would apply to motorists who deliberately use a vehicle to endanger another person, causing death or grievous hurt.

Those convicted may face mandatory imprisonment of up to 15 years, discretionary caning, a fine, and lifetime driving disqualification unless the court finds special reasons otherwise.

The court may also order the forfeiture of the vehicle used to commit the offence.

Drink-driving limits to be lowered

MHA also proposed lowering Singapore’s legal alcohol limits for drink-driving.

The breath alcohol limit would be reduced from 35 micrograms to 15 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, while the blood alcohol limit would fall from 80mg to 30mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

MHA said the tightened limits would bring Singapore in line with comparable jurisdictions such as Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

The ministry also stressed that there is no “safe” number of alcoholic drinks before driving, as the effect of alcohol differs from person to person depending on factors such as gender, age, health, and body composition.

As a general illustration, the revised limits would be roughly equivalent to about 1.5 standard drinks for men, and not more than one standard drink for women, consumed three hours before driving.

MHA added that it will work with the Sentencing Advisory Panel to consider developing guidelines recommending imprisonment for first-time drink-driving offenders who drive with very high blood alcohol levels.

Traffic fatalities have been rising

The proposed amendments come amid worsening road safety trends in Singapore.

According to MHA, the traffic fatality rate increased by about 24% between 2021 and 2025, while traffic violations rose by about 38% over the same period.

“Our roads are becoming less safe,” the ministry said, adding that the proposed changes aim to strengthen deterrence and improve road safety.

If passed, the Bill will also introduce a new offence for driving after consuming controlled drugs, intoxicating substances, or psychoactive substances detected in a driver’s blood.

This would apply even if there is no observed impairment in the person’s driving.

However, a driver will not be liable for the offence if the substance was consumed according to a legal prescription for medical purposes, and if the driver did not know that it could impair their driving.

Other proposed changes include allowing Traffic Police to use portable handheld breath analysers that provide evidential-grade alcohol readings immediately at the scene.

The Bill will also allow automated systems to process certain traffic violations, such as speeding and red-light offences, that can be objectively verified using photographic or video evidence.

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Featured image adapted from DAPA Images on Canva, for illustration purposes only.