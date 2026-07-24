Toyota driver goes against flow of traffic at Old Tampines Road, narrowly avoids car

Toyota driver narrowly avoids collision at Old Tampines Road

On the morning of 23 July, a Toyota Wish was seen going against the flow of traffic at Old Tampines Road.

Dashcam footage posted to the Singapore Incidents Facebook group showed the incident from the point of view of a bystander’s vehicle.

The timestamp on the retrieved footage indicated that the incident occurred around 9am.

Toyota bypasses line of cars

In the video, several cars can be seen waiting in a line on the left side of the road.

The solid continuous white line splitting the road into half indicates that cars cannot cross it, unless turning into a driveway or avoiding an immediate hazard.

Out of the corner of the camera, a black Toyota appears, travelling along the right side of the road.

The car is driving in the same direction as the left lane, but goes against the flow in the right lane.

Starts to drive in the middle of the road

A few seconds later, the Toyota driver tries to course-correct and moves closer to the middle of the road.

In those moments, it narrowly avoids an oncoming yellow vehicle.

The car then starts to drive along the middle white line, instead of correcting into the left lane.

In the distance, it continues to drive in the middle of the road.

It is forced to get back in lane because of the curb dividers.

Though it appeared that no one was injured and no vehicles were damaged in the incident, drivers should be reminded to abide by traffic rules in order to reduce risk and danger.

Also read: Mercedes driver knocks down motorcyclist at yellow box in Jurong West

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook.