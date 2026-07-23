Mercedes driver knocks down motorcyclist at yellow box in Jurong West

Mercedes driver fails to give way and knocks down motorcyclist at Jurong West

On Tuesday (21 July), a collision occurred on Jurong West Avenue 1 after a Mercedes failed to give way in a yellow box and knocked down a motorcyclist.

Dashcam footage posted on the SGRV Facebook page showed the incident from the point of view of an oncoming vehicle.

According to the 33-second clip, the accident occurred at around 6.13pm.

Mercedes enters yellow box to make a right turn

The black Mercedes can be seen entering the yellow box to make a right turn.

At the same time, two motorcyclists, travelling on the opposite side of the road, are preparing to make a right turn as well.

According to Singapore’s traffic rules, motorists are not allowed to stop inside a yellow box and obstruct other vehicles.

The general rule is that motorists should not enter the yellow box unless the exit is completely clear.

Mercedes did not give way to the motorcycles and nudges forward

As the Mercedes drives across the yellow box, one of the motorcycles, a Yamaha Aerox, turns into the road where the yellow box is.

Although there is an initial safe distance between the two vehicles, the Mercedes continues to push forward.

The Yamaha stops at the yellow box while the other motorcycle is seen waiting behind.

Then, a slight nudge forward from the Mercedes led to a collision with the Yamaha bike.

As a result, the rider tips over and falls to the ground.

In the last part of the video, the Mercedes driver rolls down his window to check on the rider.

The extent of the rider’s injuries remains unclear.

MS News has reached out to the police for more information.

Also read: PMA rider sent to hospital after riding off pavement & crashing into Tower Transit bus in Jurong

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Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.