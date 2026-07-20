PMA rider sent to hospital after riding off pavement & crashing into Tower Transit bus in Jurong

Male PMA rider sent to hospital unconscious after accident with Tower Transit bus in Jurong

A 52-year-old personal mobility aid (PMA) rider was sent to the hospital on Sunday (19 July) morning after riding off the pavement and crashing into a bus in Jurong.

Footage of the aftermath posted by Sgfollowsall on Instagram showed the man’s PMA partially stuck under the Tower Transit bus.

PMA rider lifted & wheeled into ambulance

In the clip, three paramedics were seen lifting the man up from the road.

His head appeared to be bandaged.

They then lay him flat on a stretcher.

He was then wheeled into a waiting ambulance.

Bus captain assisting investigations into Jurong PMA accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.45am on 19 July.

It took place along Corporation Drive, and involved a bus and a PMA.

A 52-year-old male PMA rider was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to the National University Hospital (NUH).

Additionally, a 68-year-old male bus captain is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

PMA rider crashed into the side of bus: Tower Transit

In a comment on Sgfollowsall’s Instagram post, Tower Transit said the accident involved its Service 49 bus along Corporation Drive.

The PMA rider had “rode off the pavement” and crashed into its bus, which was pulling into a bus stop.

He fell off his PMA and was assisted by the bus captain and a passer-by.

Passengers on board the bus were not harmed, Tower Transit noted, adding that it has offered assistance to the man’s next-of-kin.

Also read: Elderly Man Falls Off PMA At Bukit Batok, Bus Driver & Passengers Stop To Help

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.