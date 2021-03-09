Bus Driver And Passengers Stop To Help Elderly Man After He Falls Off PMA

As we get older, it’s inevitable for certain ailments to set in, hindering our mobility.

To help get around, some elders may resort to using motorised modes of transports like personal mobility aids (PMA).

However, on Monday (8 Mar), an elderly man in Bukit Batok fell from his PMA and had difficulties getting up.

Thankfully, the driver and passengers on board a bus bore witness to the unfortunate incident and rendered help without hesitation.

Elderly man falls from PMA onto edge of pavement

According to a Facebook post by Ms Lee on Monday (8 Mar), she was on-board a service number 947 bus when the event transpired.

Dubbed as the “kind lady driver”, the bus captain apparently stopped the bus at once to help the elderly man. A couple of passengers on the bus also disembarked to assist the bus driver.

According to Ms Lee, the elderly man’s legs were not strong enough for him to get back up onto his PMA.

This inevitably led to him sitting dangerously close to the pavement after he fell off the PMA.

Heartwarming to see kindness in society

Ms Lee mentioned in her post that her faith in our society was restored after witnessing the incident.

She recalled growing up in a time when society was allegedly not as kind and is heartened by the progress we’ve made.



A netizen concurred with the same sentiments, suggesting that Ms Lee ought to write to SBS to pay compliments to the lady bus driver.

Although the bus driver sure isn’t looking for any validation, she nonetheless deserves to be commended for her actions.

Kudos to the bus driver and passengers who offered help

Kudos to the bus driver and passengers for going out of their way to offer assistance.

We hope this serves as a literal anecdote to encourage Singaporeans to reach out and help those who have fallen.

