S’pore-based Chinese education consultant claims local schools have ‘no recess’ between classes

Singapore-based Chinese education consultant says local schools have ‘no break time’, netizens say she’s wrong

A Chinese education consultant has sparked debate online after she claimed that primary and secondary school students in Singapore have “no break time” between classes.

The video was posted on Facebook by Aifeng Xiao last Saturday (18 July), with hashtags related to studying in Singapore.

According to her Facebook profile, she is the founder of a Singapore-based education consultancy and holds a master’s degree from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

Additionally, she mentioned that her daughter attends primary school in Singapore.

In her bio, Xiao also says she helps Chinese parents understand Singapore’s education system.

Claims Singapore students study from 7.30am to 1.30pm with almost no breaks

Speaking in Mandarin, Xiao said many people were unaware of the alleged pace of a typical school day in Singapore.

She claimed students arrive at school at 7.30am and attend lessons continuously until 1.30pm.

According to Xiao, students only have a 10-minute snack break, during which they can “eat a little snack”, while lessons begin immediately after the previous one ends, without breaks in between.

She added that if a child needed to use the toilet during lessons, they would simply raise their hand, seek permission from the teacher and return to class afterwards.

Xiao described it as the “most authentic” daily routine for lower primary pupils in Singapore.

Netizens dispute claim, say schools have longer recess

However, many commenters challenged her description of the school day, saying it did not accurately reflect the timetable in most Singapore schools.

Several pointed out that primary school pupils typically have a 30-minute recess, in addition to a shorter snack break.

Another added, in Mandarin, that “students have a half-hour break.”

Others questioned Xiao’s familiarity with Singapore’s education system.

A few netizens slammed Xiao’s remarks, dismissing her statements as “nonsense”.

A quick online check by MS News shows that primary school recess in Singapore typically lasts 30 minutes.

Also read: Some S’pore schools starting classes later & holding watch parties for World Cup final

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Featured image adapted from Aifeng Xiao on Facebook and Singapore via Honeykids website.