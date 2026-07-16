Some S’pore schools starting classes later & holding watch parties for World Cup final

Some S’pore schools starting classes later & holding watch parties due to World Cup final

As the World Cup heads into its denouement, some Singapore schools are making it easier for their students to catch the face-off between Argentina and Spain.

At least four schools are reportedly starting classes later, while two of them are also holding watch parties for the final.

HCI to start school 2 hours later

The match will take place at 3am Singapore time next Monday (20 July) — hardly a convenient time for those who have to report to school bright and early that same morning.

Thus, Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) will start school at 9.30am, two hours later than the usual 7.30am.

In a letter to parents shared by an MS News reader, the school said the timetable will proceed as usual from 9.30am and dismissal times will remain unchanged.

HCI recognised that “many families” may be following the World Cup final and acknowledged that it was a sporting occasion that “brings people around the world together”.

It hoped that the later start would provide students and staff with “a little more time to rest” before beginning the school day, it said.

SJI & ACS(I) also starting later

Similarly, two all-boys’ secondary schools, St Joseph’s Institution (SJI) and Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) (ACS(I)), are also starting classes later on 20 July.

However, both schools will start at 8.30am that morning, pushing back the timing by just one hour, reported The Straits Times (ST).

At SJI, a one-hour lesson that was supposed to start at 7.50am will be postponed, while ACS(I) will postpone its Monday chapel service at 7.45am.

In circulars to parents and the school body, both schools stated the desire to give students more time to rest and do something “meaningful”.

S’pore Sports School screening World Cup final

Over at the Singapore Sports School, not only will school be starting later, but it is also holding a screening for students, parents and staff.

Classes will start a full two hours later at 10am, allowing some rest after the watch party from 2.30am to 5.30am.

Students who do not stay in the school’s boarding facilities will also be allowed to rest in the auditorium before classes begin.

Victoria School hosting watch party, but school starts at usual time

Another school that is hosting a watch party is Victoria School (VS), reported Lianhe Zaobao.

However, school will not be starting later, with classes to begin at their usual time of 7.30am.

Students attending the optional overnight watch party, which can take a maximum of 350, must arrive at school between 9.30pm and 10.30pm the night before.

After registration, they will take a nap in the school auditorium before waking up for a briefing at 2.30pm, then watching the game in a lecture hall.

There will be more time to rest after the final ends at 5am, with showering facilities available for students.

More than 10 teachers will supervise the students during the event.

World Cup final comes after controversial decisions

While Spain reached the final courtesy of a serene 2-0 win over France, Argentina staged a thrilling comeback against England to prevail 2-1.

The South American team’s journey has not come without controversy, with fans railing against several contentious decisions made in their favour.

These disputes have come against the backdrop of a World Cup marred by FIFA’s reversal of a red card shown to United States player Folarin Balogun, reportedly after a call from US President Donald Trump.

However, fans will be excited to watch Argentinian legend Lionel Messi playing in his third World Cup final, in what may be his last tournament for his country.

Also read: ‘World Cup fever’: S’pore office worker wonders why MRT train was ‘quite empty’ & half their office wasn’t in

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Featured image adapted from FIFA World Cup on Facebook and Tampines West CSN on Facebook.