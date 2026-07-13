‘World Cup fever’: S’pore office worker wonders why MRT train was ‘quite empty’ & half their office wasn’t in

Office worker in Singapore puzzled by empty train and absent colleagues at start of week

An office worker in Singapore was left puzzled after noticing an unusually quiet Monday morning commute with the train being “quite empty”.

Puzzled by empty train and absent colleagues

Posting on r/askSingapore on 6 July, the Redditor shared that their MRT ride felt much less crowded than usual.

“Is everyone out of office today?” the Original Poster (OP) asked in the headline of the post.

According to the post, the train that morning “was quite empty” which was not normal given the usual office crowd.

Furthermore, the OP realised that half of their office was not in when they arrived for work.

This led them to wonder if all these were linked to the ongoing World Cup.

“Everyone watching World Cup?” the OP asked curiously.

Netizens point to Youth Day and World Cup

The post quickly attracted responses from netizens, with many offering possible explanations for the quiet start to the week.

A netizen summed it up in three words: “World Cup fever.”

A commenter suggested that it may not be World Cup-related, adding that the Youth Day school holiday may have also contributed to the less crowded train.

A Redditor also agreed, guessing that some parents may have taken leave to spend time with their children.

Another netizen joked that it was because Norway had knocked Brazil out of the World Cup during a knockout match earlier that day.

With the World Cup semi-finals and final still to come, it might be best to keep an eye out for just how quiet the trains will be this coming week.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more details.

Also read: LTA gives ‘red cards’ to inconsiderate commuters in World Cup-themed campaign

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Featured image adapted from Ministry of Transport on Facebook & FIFA for illustration purposes only.