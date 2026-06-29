LTA gives ‘red cards’ to inconsiderate commuters in World Cup-themed campaign

Land Transport Authority gets into World Cup spirit with ‘red card’ warning

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has tapped into the excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup with a football-themed reminder encouraging commuters to be more considerate.

In a Facebook Reel posted on 28 June, the agency likened inconsiderate behaviour on public transport and shared paths to receiving a red card on the football pitch.

LTA highlights five ‘red card’ offences

The short video features five common behaviours that LTA says commuters and path users should avoid:

Eating and drinking on public transport

Talking loudly on the phone while on public transport

Blocking MRT doors when commuters are alighting

Cycling on pedestrian-only paths

Using your phone while walking

Each act is presented as a football foul, complete with a referee’s whistle and a red card.

Campaign reminds commuters to be considerate

The football-themed clip comes as excitement around the ongoing World Cup continues to capture fans’ attention.

While some of the behaviours featured are already prohibited under existing rules, others are reminders to be more considerate.

For instance, standing in front of MRT doors can slow down boarding and alighting, while speaking loudly on the phone may disturb those around you.

Similarly, cyclists are reminded to stick to shared paths where possible, instead of riding on pedestrian-only walkways.

Pedestrians should also avoid staring at their phones as they walk to reduce the risk of collisions.

“Let’s all do our part to keep our public transport system safe and considerate for everyone,” LTA said.

Netizens call for stricter enforcement

The video sparked discussion online, with several netizens saying reminders alone were not enough.

One commenter suggested Singapore could learn from Japan’s public transport etiquette through an exchange programme.

Another questioned who would actually issue the “red cards”, implying that inconsiderate behaviour often goes unpunished.

A Facebook user also remarked that there was “no point having so many rules when there is virtually zero enforcement”.

Others pointed out that pedestrians should also be reminded not to walk on cycling paths.

Also read: Commuter ‘disappointed’ by elderly wheelchair user who blocked MRT train entrance & played music loudly

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Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.