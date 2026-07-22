48-year-old man allegedly locks another man in Woodlands toilet & molests him, arrested within 4 hours

Crime Latest News

The offence carries between two and 10 years’ jail, as well as caning.

By - 22 Jul 2026, 2:16 pm

Google Preferred Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Man arrested for allegedly molesting another man in toilet along Woodlands Avenue 1

A 48-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of aggravated outrage of modesty in Woodlands.

At about 12.45am on Tuesday (21 July), the police received a report from a victim who said an unknown man had allegedly pulled him into a male toilet along Woodlands Avenue 1.

The man then allegedly locked the door and molested him, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

man molesting woodlands

Source: Google Maps

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of footage from police cameras and CCTVs, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the man’s identity and arrested him within four hours of receiving the report.

Man to be charged with aggravated outrage of modesty

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday (22 July) with aggravated outrage of modesty under Section 354A(1) of the Penal Code 1871.

man molesting woodlands

The offence carries a jail term of between two and 10 years, as well as caning.

The police said they have zero tolerance for sexual offenders who prey on unsuspecting victims and threaten the personal safety of those in the community.

They also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any incident of outrage of modesty they witness or become aware of.

Also read: 31-year-old man charged after allegedly molesting 11-year-old girl in Woodlands

31-year-old man charged after allegedly molesting 11-year-old girl in Woodlands

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps, for illustration purposes only.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
  • More From Author