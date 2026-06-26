31-year-old man charged after allegedly molesting 11-year-old girl in Woodlands

Man accused of molesting girl in Woodlands, arrested within 1 day

A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl in Woodlands.

In a news release on Thursday (25 June), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the 31-year-old was charged in court on Friday (26 June).

Girl allegedly molested by unknown man at Woodlands Drive 50

The case occurred on Tuesday (23 June), when the police received a report on a suspected outrage of modesty case at about 8.30pm.

The victim was allegedly molested in the vicinity of Woodlands Drive 50.

The perpetrator, a man, was unknown at the time.

Man arrested within a day

Police officers from Woodlands Police Division and the Criminal Investigation Department sprang into action, conducting follow-up investigations and viewing images from police cameras.

They eventually identified the man and arrested him within one day of the case being reported.

If convicted, he faces between three and 10 years in prison and caning.

Zero tolerance towards sexual offenders: Police

SPF said it has “zero tolerance” towards sexual offenders who prey on unsuspecting victims.

They threaten the personal safety of the community, it added.

Thus, “offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law”, it warned.

Victims advised to note key details

Molestation victims were advised to move away from the perpetrators and call the police immediately when they are safe.

They should also try to note key details, such as:

The perpetrator’s physical appearance

Their clothing

The time and location of the incident

However, they should ensure their own personal safety at the same time.

Also read: Man molests 13-year-old girl on MRT after asking her for directions at Dhoby Ghaut

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.