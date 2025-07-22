Man molests 13-year-old girl on MRT after asking her for directions at Dhoby Ghaut

Man molests girl on MRT train, asks her to go to restaurant with him

After asking a 13-year-old girl for directions at Dhoby Ghaut MRT, a man proceeded to molest her on the train.

The incident and other offences, which he committed in May, landed him in jail for 16 weeks.

Man asked girl for directions at Dhoby Ghaut MRT

According to court proceedings reported by Shin Min Daily News, the culprit was Pacheco Gutierrez Julian Roberto, a 60-year-old Peruvian who worked as a chef in Penang.

He entered Singapore on 11 May, planning to stay for two weeks.

At 5.30pm on 18 May, he approached the girl at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, asking her for directions to the Downtown Line (DTL).

The girl told him to take the NEL to Little India MRT station and transfer to the DTL from there.

Man molests girl, touching her thigh on MRT train

When the train arrived, Pacheco suddenly grabbed the girl’s hand and pulled her in with him. He then told her to sit down next to him,

This caused the girl to be frightened and not know what to do.

During the ride, he placed his left hand on the victim’s thigh while speaking to her.

After the train stopped at Little India MRT, Pacheco grabbed her hand again and asked her to go to a restaurant with him.

When she declined, he finally let go of her and alighted the train alone.

After arriving at Sengkang MRT station, which was her intended destination, the victim told her sister what had happened.

Her sister, in turn, told their father, who called the police.

Man also stole wallet & mobile phone while in S’pore

This was not Pacheco’s only offence committed in Singapore.

He had allegedly entered the country as a friend told him it was easy to steal things here.

On the night of 17 May, the Peruvian stole a Louis Vuitton wallet worth S$1,000 from a woman at Lau Pa Sat.

It contained about S$1,010 in cash of various currencies, a SIM card and four credit cards.

A day before that, Pacheco stole a diner’s bag from a restaurant. He took a mobile phone that was inside and left the bag at a random location.

Man jailed after pleading guilty to 3 charges

Pacheco appeared in court on Monday (21 July), facing five charges including molestation and theft.

After pleading guilty to three charges, he pleaded for leniency, admitting that he had made mistakes.

He was ultimately handed 16 weeks in prison.

He has so far not made any compensation for the stolen items.

Featured image adapted from doidam10 on Canva and zhenkang on Wikimedia Commons. Photos for illustration purposes only.