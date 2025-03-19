Ex-JC teacher with dementia jailed 15 months for multiple molestations in S’pore, including against minors

Former JC teacher with dementia jailed 15 months after pleading guilty to multiple molestation charges

A 76-year-old man with a neurodegenerative condition was jailed 15 months on Tuesday (18 March) for multiple molestation offences committed between 2022 and 2024.

Former junior college teacher Lim See Poi pleaded guilty to five charges of molestation on 11 March, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh acknowledged that Lim’s frontotemporal dementia had affected his impulse control.

This condition results in permanent damage to the brain’s frontal and temporal lobes, leading to potential behavioural and personality changes.

However, the judge emphasised that his actions caused harm to his victims, many of whom were young students.

Dementia may have contributed to his molestation offences

Judge Soh noted that reports from the Institute of Mental Health in 2023 and 2024 confirmed Lim’s diagnosis, which may have played a role in his offences.

He also expressed hope that Lim’s family would closely supervise him after his sentence and restrict his movements outside the home to prevent reoffending.

Additionally, the judge arranged for Lim to meet with a court counsellor.

Lim had previously received a 12-month conditional warning in April 2019 for an outrage of modesty offence.

Conditional warnings, issued by authorities, come with specific conditions that the individual must adhere to for a set period.

However, court documents did not disclose the exact conditions imposed on Lim.

Despite this, Lim violated the conditional warning and was charged in October 2020 with three offences: two for outrage of modesty and one for insulting a woman’s dignity.

In August 2021, he was issued a second 12-month conditional warning and granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the three charges.

Judge Soh observed that Lim’s medical condition had significantly contributed to his offences at the time.

Still, Lim continued to reoffend after his second warning period ended.

Committed a string of molestation offences

On 12 Oct 2022, Lim approached a 41-year-old woman near Aljunied MRT station and asked her for sex.

When she refused, he grabbed her chest.

In June 2023, he approached a 13-year-old student in Hougang, suggesting that she could be his wife or girlfriend, before molesting her.

Then, on 20 Sept 2023, Lim approached four girls aged 12 to 13, calling them his sex toys and molesting one of them.

He also told them they could be his “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday wives”, adding that he needed Fridays off before travelling to Malaysia on weekends.

On 23 Oct 2024, Lim approached another 12-year-old girl in Hougang, asking her to be his wife before molesting her.

The following week, he molested a 17-year-old girl in Serangoon.

Lim was arrested on 31 Oct 2024 and has been in remand since then.

